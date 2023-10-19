The Civil Court of First Instance in Dubai doubled the value of compensation for the victim of a traffic accident. The Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee decided for him 50 thousand dirhams to be paid by the insurance company, but he appealed the decision before the court, because the value of the compensation was not proportional to the damages and injuries he sustained, which included a permanent disability, so the court ruled for him. In the amount of 100 thousand dirhams.

The facts of the case stated that an Asian man was involved in a traffic accident, and after a dispute with the insurance company that was entitled to compensation, the Insurance Dispute Settlement and Resolution Committee decided to oblige the company to pay an amount of 50 thousand dirhams as material, physical and moral compensation to him, in addition to 5% legal interest from the date of the claim.

In turn, the plaintiff appealed the committee’s decision before the Civil Court of First Instance, demanding an increase in the compensation amount by an additional 50 thousand dirhams, and a legal interest of 12% annually from the date of filing the lawsuit, until full payment, based on the statement that the compensation value was not proportional to the damages he sustained.

He presented in his documents folder copies of the criminal ruling, and other documents, including the forensic medical report, which stated that he had suffered a comminuted fracture in the upper part of the man’s right shin, which was treated surgically. He suffers from pain as a result of the fractures, and is unable to walk long distances, or stand for long periods, which is considered… Permanent disability, estimated at approximately 25% of the right lower limb, in addition to a scar from a lacerated wound on the left hand.

For its part, the court stated in the merits of its ruling that the contested committee’s decision addressed the plaintiff’s entitlement to both material and moral compensation, and the respondent’s responsibility for compensation from both a legal and factual standpoint with justifiable and valid reasons.

Regarding the assessment of compensation, the court said that the injuries sustained by the plaintiff had resulted in permanent disability, according to the forensic medical report, which it was confident of, due to the soundness of its reasons and the correctness of its procedures, and it could deduce from it the extent of the damage that the appellant suffered to his body, and the amount of pain that he caused to himself, as a result of what happened. He has undergone treatment and hospitalization procedures, and the disability he has left behind that will affect his life in the future. What the court considers is that the amount estimated as material and moral compensation by the committee is not proportional to those damages or compensates for them. Therefore, the court decides to amend the decision in this aspect and respond to the plaintiff’s requests. It stipulates amending the value of compensation to 100 thousand dirhams, and rejects any other requests.