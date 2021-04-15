It has not yet been decided who will stand for the Union as candidate for chancellor. Will it be Armin Laschet or Markus Söder? If it is up to the voters, the answer is pretty straightforward.

Berlin – Who will be the CDU and CSU candidate for chancellor? That question is still open. Markus Söder and Armin Laschet want to lead the Union into the race in the federal election in September. The CDU presidium and the board of directors supported their party chairman Armin Laschet on Monday. If it were up to the voters, however, Markus Söder would be the better candidate.

Should the union actually run with the CDU leader Armin Laschet in the federal election in September, it looks current according to the RTL / ntv-Trend barometer for the CDU / CSU does not look good. Because the voters of North Rhine-Westphalia hardly trust the Prime Minister, according to this survey. Only 32 percent of the voters, who voted for the Union in the last general election, would do so again if Laschet stood as candidate for chancellor. The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder can convince the Union supporters better, 73 percent would vote for the Union again with Söder.

Chancellor candidate of the Union: Laschet as Chancellor only want three percent of the voters: inside

When asked “which public figures, regardless of whether they are politicians, business representatives, scientists, artists or other celebrities, would you like to be the Federal Chancellor?”, Only three percent replied with Armin Laschet. Markus Söder was also able to convince the most here. 36 percent of those surveyed named Bavaria’s Prime Minister. The co-chairman of the Greens, Robert Habeck, got eleven percent of the votes, and 10 percent of those questioned each spoke in favor of Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Olaf Scholz (SPD). Friedrich Merz also did better than Laschet in the survey with five percent.

37 percent of all voters can agree RTL / ntv-According to the trend barometer, imagine electing the Union with a candidate for Chancellor Söder. In the case of a top candidate Laschet, the CDU / CSU could currently only count on the votes of 13 percent of all voters. The data was collected by the market and opinion research institute Forsa from April 7th to 10th, 2021; 2024 people were interviewed.

Chancellor candidate of the Union: Markus Söder receives even more approval than Angela Merkel in the survey

Another survey carried out by the INSA polling institute on behalf of the picture, in which 2171 people across Germany were surveyed. In this, the approval ratings of 22 politicians were determined. The question: “To what extent do the following politicians represent your interests?”

Söder was also able to take first place here – he is even just ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel. CDU boss Laschet is also here with twelfth place far behind his opponent in the fight for the candidacy for chancellor. In the last survey, Armin Laschet was still in ninth place. Various top politicians: from other parties, such as the top duo of the Greens Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, Sahra Wagenknecht (left), Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), and FDP leader Christian Lindner are in the survey in front of Laschet. Party colleague Friedrich Merz is also one place in front of the CDU leader.

So the polls for Laschet are not looking very good. Nevertheless, the CDU presidium and the board of directors stood behind him. A final decision on the Union’s candidate for chancellor is expected soon – it remains to be seen who will win, Söder or Laschet. (dp)

