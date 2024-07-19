Andrea Robin Skinner, one of Alice Munro’s daughters, told on Sunday, July 7th a Canadian media She said that the writer’s second husband sexually assaulted her when she was nine years old and that the abuse continued for years. She also explained that her mother, a Nobel Prize winner in Literature who died less than two months ago, knew about it and never did anything. “She always insisted that what happened was something between my father and me. She had nothing to do with it.” “She told me that I had told her too late.” “She told me that she loved him very much.” “She took it as an infidelity.”

Not only did Munro know about it because her daughter told her, but in 2005 Skinner, now 58, reported Gerald Fremlin, her stepfather, to the police, who pleaded guilty to a plea deal that resulted in him being charged with abuse and sentenced to two years in prison and a restraining order against children under 14. Sam Lazarevich, who led the investigation, He reported in a Canadian newspaper that the writer shouted at her daughter and defended Fremlin when the officer came to her house. If the author had any doubts, it is clear that the police work and the court ruling had to dispel them all. Munro remained by her side until Fremlin died in 2013.

This confession has generated intense questioning about the writer’s work, which fits into the debate that we have been engaged in for years without obtaining absolute answers: can we separate the author from the work? Munro’s stories are crossed by the relationships between mothers and daughters. When Skinner was already 20 years old, her mother wrote a short story about a young woman who commits suicide after suffering sexual abuse from her stepfather. It was after this that the daughter decided to tell her about the abuse she had suffered, at the age of 25. “She reacted exactly as I feared she would, as if she had found out about an infidelity,” explains Munro’s daughter, who claims that the writer briefly abandoned Fremlin, not because of the sexual abuse he had committed, but because he had been unfaithful.

Has Munro’s work been tainted by the way she acted towards her daughter? Should we identify Munro with the characters or narrators of her stories? Does continuing to read her works imply that we do not condemn her complicity or responsibility for what happened to her daughter? Is criticizing censoring? Do we contribute to silencing Skinner if we continue to read her mother’s works?

The writer Alice Munro. Reg Innell (Toronto Star via Getty Images)

“I tell this story, my story, because I would like it to be part of the stories that people tell about my mother. I don’t want to read another interview or biography that doesn’t confront the reality of what happened to me,” the daughter replied forcefully. Skinner, according to her confession, has already made her personal transition from victim to survivor thanks to the work she does with minors who have gone through similar situations.

It is difficult to find a definitive answer to all these questions, especially if we add another factor: in this case Munro is not the aggressor. For her, and her family, the qualifications of co-responsible remain. Perhaps that is why the same questions are being asked about the writer and her work that have been asked about Woody Allen, Roman Polanski, Pablo Neruda, Pablo Picasso, Plácido Domingo, the singer of Arcade Fire, Win Butler… Men directly accused of different types of violence against women when not sentenced by the courts. And who, by the way, continue with their jobs.

There seems to be a certain consensus to review Munro’s work or, at least, to take a fresh look at her books after her daughter’s confession. Is a double standard being applied to her, that moral code that imposes stricter standards of sexual behavior on women than on men? When, once again, it was not the writer who abused her daughter, although she did nothing about it either.

Misogynistic culture

Another key to this story is encapsulated in Skinner’s words when she explains how her mother justified her inaction and silence. “She told me that it was all the fault of the misogynistic culture in which we live and that I should not expect her to deny her needs, sacrifice herself for her children and compensate for the failures of men in this system.” Munro and her characters developed in that provincial Canada where women had only one destiny: caregiving. “I was a housewife. I learned to write in my downtime and I never gave up,” said Munro. “The people around me didn’t know I wanted to be a writer. I didn’t let them find out, they would have found it ridiculous.” “I never knew the word feminist, but of course I was one,” the writer also defended.

Jenny Munro, one of the writer’s daughters, receives the Nobel Prize in Literature from her mother, in December 2013, in Stockholm. Pascal Le Segretain (WireImage)

Margaret Atwood, Munro’s friend, I put it this way in The New York Times: “Why did she stay? I don’t know. I think they belonged to a generation and a place that hid things under the carpet. You realize that you didn’t know who you thought you knew.” The author of The Handmaid’s Tale He managed to give a quick first explanation of what could have happened to Munro, and then tried to return to doubt and reflection: “It’s a bomb, I’m still assimilating it.”

We will never know what stage of Munro’s life he was in, so perhaps we should ask ourselves whether we continue to point the finger at those responsible for the attacks or whether we should also focus with the same analytical intensity on the structures and dynamics that allow these men to act with such impunity.

Munro, the woman who defined herself as a feminist, remained silent. Skinner’s father remained silent, as did his brothers, even though they all acknowledged the seriousness of what had happened to him. “Keeping my pain to myself was the way to help, to do the greatest good for the greatest number of people,” the daughter justifies her own silence. They all applied the same survival mechanism: to carry on as if nothing had happened when everything has been taken from you, when one of the most valuable things in life has been taken from you: security. And, without being fully aware of it, they all became accomplices.

This is the result of a well-oiled patriarchal structure that, in Munro’s case, also has the mortar reinforcement of fame and literary prestige. “My mother’s fame contributed to the silence continuing,” says Skinner, who claims that many famous people also knew what had happened to her. Robert Thacker, author of the biography Alice Munro: Writing Her Lives (Alice Munro: Writing Their Lives), published in 2011, admitted that she knew about the abuse and that she did not include it in the book first because she considered it “a family disagreement”; second, because she was not going to reprint a work that had already been completed.

Munro, after winning the Booker International Prize, in 2009. Julien Behal (PA Wire/Press Association Images /Cordon Press)

Skinner has been the victim of several forms of violence against women that are so socially integrated that sometimes even the victims themselves cannot identify them. She herself confesses that she did not know how to name the abuse when she was a child, after all, her stepfather was assaulting her, in her home, in her safe spaces. Over the years, her mother and reference figure almost held her responsible for what had happened to her. Guilt also operated on her, it was better not to bother or involve the rest of her family in this so that they do not suffer. Then came her environment, which preferred to remain silent in the face of a documented aggression based on a court ruling, resorting to that terrible crutch: it was a family problem. Dirty laundry is washed at home, could be the epitaph of this terrifying story. If we were in the sixties, of course. In 2024, Skinner’s confession has fallen like a cluster bomb whose reach seems, for the moment, to affect the indolent and abandoning mother more than the rapist stepfather.

