Karla Tarazona had harsh comments towards Gisela Valcarcel for criticizing the ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Oscar del Portal on their social networks. Given this revelation, the popular “Señito” disagreed that television programs broadcast infidelity because they do not respect the privacy and dignity of public figures, given what was said, Karla Tarazona had an opposite opinion and attacked the driver of “Queens of the show”.

Valcárcel published several videos in which he said that he was “against the Roman circuses”, and that it did not seem right for him to expose such a sensitive issue as infidelity on national television. “ People’s privacy must be respected, and even if my husband is, I don’t have to see him and everyone talks about how he turned me around. There are not only families, let’s think about human dignity, “said the blonde on her Instagram account.

YOU CAN SEE: Gigi Miter attacks Gisela after criticizing Magaly: “Do not come with double speeches”

What did Karla Tarazona say about Gisela Valcárcel’s pronouncement?

This generated a series of criticisms, including those of Karla Tarazonawho declared for the program “Magaly Tv, the firm” to make it clear that in “The big show”, the missing reality show of Valcárcel, nobody warned him of the romance that his then partner, Christian Dominguezkept with his dancer, Elizabeth Acevedo.

“Sometimes people are double standards and that is why I say that those people who say ‘Blessings and may God bless you or have a nice day’, for me are the most hypocritical people that can exist ”, Said the also television host.

Let us remember that, a few months ago, Ethel Well confirmed that during the broadcast of the reality show everyone knew that Christian and Isabel had an extramarital relationship, but that no one said anything, despite the fact that they saw Karla go to rehearsals with her newborn son.

“At the time (he did not care about my pain), when things happened (Christian Domínguez’s infidelity), yes, it was a very complicated moment because many of that environment turned their back on me and acted as if nothing mattered to them, because it was their economic benefit and that of the program ”, confessed Tarazona.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona and Rafael Fernández enjoy the long holiday in Punta Cana

Gisela Valcárcel: Gigi Miter also described the popular “Señito” as “double standards”

The host of “Amor y fuego”, Gigi Mitre, also had something to say after Gisela Valcárcel’s pronouncement for the ampay to Óscar del Portal with Fiorella Méndez.

“The ampay criticizes, but he takes the cost of all the information he obtains, so don’t come to me with double talk,” Gigi Miter said indignantly.

Magaly to Gisela: “She is one of the forerunners of the Roman circus on television”

Magaly referred to Gisela Valcárcel in her latest program and pointed out that she is “the forerunner of the Roman circus on television.” Likewise, she assured that the program “America today” builds its themes from the content that Magaly Medina broadcasts.

YOU CAN SEE: Karla Tarazona reacts to seeing the party organized by Christian Domínguez for her son

Gigi Miter on Gisela Valcárcel: “Your whole life was a televised circus”

Gigi Miter was another of the characters who spoke out after Gisela Valcárcel’s criticism of the television content that has been touching on the subject of the ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Óscar del Porta.

Denisse Dibós defends Gisela Valcárcel

As it is recalled, several acts of infidelity occurred in “El gran show”, some of the most notorious in entertainment were carried out by Christian Domínguez and, given this fact, Denisse Dibós defended Gisela Valcárcel’s productions, ensuring that the program did not is to blame.

“If relationships or links are generated between artists, don’t blame our art, it’s simply because they want to. As adults we know what to do with our lives,” she asserted.