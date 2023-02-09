Now it turns out that when we see very close collaborators of Governor Layda Sansores receiving money in the offices of the state government secretariat, during the 2021 electoral campaign, when the governor was Carlos Aysa González, an interim PRI leader who handed over the state to Sansores and that he was rewarded for it with the embassy of the Dominican Republic, it is a propaganda campaign against the regime.

But when terrible criminals like Sergio Villareal, El Grande or former prosecutor Edgar Veytia make any type of statement, even if it is absolutely improbable, in the trial that follows García Luna, it is the demonstration of an incontrovertible truth.

It is the double standard that characterizes our political life and that is promoted from the federal government itself. Even the evidence does not matter: the videos of Sansores’ collaborators are hard data, they are videos that exhibit these acts of corruption, just as the illegal telephone recordings of his adversaries, which the governor discloses every week, demonstrate a crime.

But when a character like the former finance secretary of Coahuila, Héctor Villareal, says in the Brooklyn court that García Luna asked none other than Humberto Moreira to intercede with El Universal to improve his image, without showing more proof than a copy of an invoice for a state tourism promotion campaign, that is taken and disseminated as a true fact.

What does it matter that it does not make sense, that the date on which Villareal said that he had visited García Luna in the bunker where Plataforma México is housed does not even coincide with the date on which that facility was inaugurated or that Moreira was a declared political enemy Felipe Calderón and García Luna himself. And that, furthermore, the invoice shown did not prove anything at all, rather the opposite.

It is incredible that the statements of Veytia, the former Nayarit prosecutor, one of the darkest characters in the criminal world in decades, are given credit, when the accusations he made against García Luna and former President Calderón do not make sense or even correlate. over time, with the aggravation that Veytia, to reduce his sentence, has had no problem accusing his friend and former boss, Governor Roberto Sandoval, or the former Secretary of Defense, General Salvador Cienfuegos, and when it took three years and eleven meetings with prosecutors, since he was arrested in 2017, in recalling the alleged facts that he now opportunely denounces trying to reduce his sentence.

President López Obrador himself has no problem defending Governor Sansores as a woman of integrity, or Delfina Gómez, not only accused, but also electorally condemned for salary increases when she was mayor of Ecatepec. And like them many other government officials, from the political environment, from the party.

I insist, I don’t know if García Luna protected the Sinaloa cartel or not. What was shown by the prosecution in the New York trial does not provide a single piece of evidence in this sense and meanwhile the accusation continues to seem very little credible to me, because it is based on the testimonies of terrible criminals who were arrested and extradited to the United States in the period in which García Luna was secretary of security. There is not a single material proof, a recording, a video, an audio, a photo that confirms these accusations.

What seems incomprehensible to me is that they do not realize that in the same way that these accusations are made against actors of the past, they can be implemented in the future against those who now govern, whether or not they are responsible for them.

A clear example is, for example, the insistence of the Biden government, reiterated this week in the report on the State of the Union, on the production and trafficking of fentanyl from Mexico to the United States, carried out, above all, by the cartel from Sinaloa.

Anyone will be able to claim tomorrow that this activity was tolerated, that Ovidio Guzmán, one of the main producers of illegal fentanyl, was released by presidential order when he was arrested in 2019, that the president shook hands with Chapo’s mother, whom the president himself said should be treated with respect.

These or many other facts can be the reason for a criminal accusation carried out with the same lightness with which the New York prosecutor’s office and the Houston DEA accused García Luna.

I am convinced that neither President López Obrador nor any of his predecessors have negotiated with drug trafficking, much less ordered the protection of one group or another. There are strategies that are successful or not, errors and bad evaluations, different conceptions of the risks and challenges of organized crime, corruption at different levels of government, but a president of the republic, any of them, has other responsibilities and possibilities.

The State is stronger than a criminal group, and of course, so is a president of the republic. When power is vanalized, when morality is selective, the ones that lose are sovereignty, the real one, not that of the speeches, and the institutions. And both reside, above all, in the Presidency.