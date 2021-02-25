D.he winter skies in Tokyo are blue, cool, and sunny. From giant towers you can see far over the sea of ​​houses of the Japanese capitals to the sea and the famous Mount Fuji. One of the tallest skyscrapers in the city with a height of 255 meters is the Toranomon Hills Tower, which the infamous real estate magnate Minoru Mori had built. He had it built directly above the two Ringstrasse, on which athletes, journalists, officials and – hopefully – tourists will come to the city from Shinbashi during the summer Olympic Games.

The plan to complete the ring road had existed since 1946, when the city was still a smoking ruin and the road was named MacArthur Road, after the powerful American general who walked in and out of the United States Embassy in the neighboring district of Roppongi. The expropriation of hundreds of families whose land was needed to build the road could not be enforced for a long time in economically liberal, bourgeois Japan. It was the tycoon Mori who untied the Gordian knot: He had the Nihon Sekkei architecture firm build a high-rise building into which those who were willing to sell their house but wanted to stay in the neighborhood could move. Since 2014, the huge skyscraper has been a testament to Mori’s negotiating skills when it comes to rounding off properties, which is essential for every building project in Japan.