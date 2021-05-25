The total lunar eclipse which can be seen at dawn on Wednesday May 26 from various regions of North America, Latin America and Southeast Asia coincides with the largest and brightest supermoon of the year. This double show will begin at 04:45, Mexico and Colombia time, and will peak at 06:11, when observers will be able to see a completely red full Moon for 15 minutes.

The supermoon can be seen all over the planet, but the total lunar eclipse will be visible only in the western continental United States and Canada, throughout Mexico, most of Central America, some regions of Colombia and Ecuador, western Peru and southern Chile and Argentina. The partial eclipse, which occurs as the Moon moves in and out of Earth’s shadow, will be visible from the eastern United States and Canada, just before the Moon sets in the morning, and from India, Nepal. , western China, Mongolia, at night. Observers from eastern Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands, including Hawaii, will see the total and partial eclipse. If the supermoon eclipse is not visible from your location, you can explore this phenomenon second by second with NASA Scientific Visualization Studio.

Francisco Andolz, mission director of the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, explains that the last time a double phenomenon occurred equal to the one that will be observed this morning was more than 400 years ago. “The Moon travels around the planet in an elliptical orbit. Twice a year our satellite passes through perigee, the closest point to Earth, at that time it is called a supermoon. That this coincides with a total eclipse does not happen that often ”. Andolz clarifies that something similar was observed in 2015, because the moon was close to perigee, but not at the closest point, as it will be today.

The NASA scientist affirms that when there is a supermoon, the visual effect makes us see the moon 14% larger from Earth than we generally see it. “If we compare with how the Moon looks when it is at its apogee, the farthest point from Earth, the visual difference is almost 30%,” he says.

In addition to looking huge and bright, the Moon this morning will turn reddish. The explanation for this phenomenon is simple. Juan Diego Soler, an astrophysicist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, affirms that the light that will be seen on the surface of the Moon is that produced by the Sun after passing through the Earth’s atmosphere. “The Earth’s atmosphere deflects the shortest wavelengths, which correspond to violet and blue, and lets through the longest ones, which correspond to red.”

That is why this morning we will see all the sunrises and sunsets of the world reflected on the surface of the Moon at the same moment. The more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will appear.

The double phenomenon this morning is a good opportunity to find out what Artemis is up to, NASA’s next manned mission that will reach the moon in 2024 and will be the first manned by a woman. Andolz explains that Artemis will last a week on the surface of the moon, will have four people and will be one of the first steps to establish a lunar post and a space base orbiting the Moon, which will eventually be used as a starting point for Mars and other places. Of the solar system.

“With this mission we want to find the propitious sites to establish the lunar bases. We are investigating where there are materials such as titanium, aluminum, iron, and take advantage of those resources to build the stations ”, says Andolz. And he adds: “We are also identifying where there is water. We know that there is not only water at the poles, but in different parts of the surface ”.

Calculations by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been studying the satellite for 12 years, show that there may be a rate of water per two or three cubic meters of land. “It is very little, but it works,” says the scientist. “We know that we will have water to drink, and that it can be converted into oxygen and hydrogen to breathe and to make fuel for future rockets.”

The Orbiter, which sends out images, radiation levels and temperature degrees, also revealed that the coldest spot in the entire Solar System is on the Moon. “The temperature in the craters at the south pole of the Moon never exceeds -240º Celsius. That is why we are analyzing the places where there are no extreme climates to reach ”, explains Andolz.

Soler, for his part, affirms that the Artemis mission is very important because “humans have not ventured beyond the orbit of our planet for almost half a century and a manned trip to the Moon is a necessary intermediate step if one day we aspire to see people on the surface of Mars. “

