Enrico Bartolini and Roberta Morise will get married and for this event they have asked a special friend of theirs to celebrate the wedding

The world of entertainment and stars never ceases to surprise us with unique and romantic twists. Very often we come across sad stories and loves that end, but today we want to brighten your day with a very romantic story. In fact, in the world of entertainment, there have been two romantic proposals, both linked to the same wedding. We are talking about Enrico Bartolini And Roberta Morise that they will get married and their wedding will be celebrated by a truly special friend.

Roberta Morise and Enrico Bartolini

Romantic twists in the episode of “Life Live” hosted by Alberto Matano on Rai1. Guests of the episode Enrico Bartolini and Roberta Morise, 7 months pregnant. The couple is facing a truly emotional year. After the live announcement of the sex and name of the child, Gianmaria, the couple decided to further surprise the Italian public.

During the episode of La Vita in Diretta Alberto Matano was taken aback by a proposal that left him speechless. In fact Roberta, speaking to his friend he says:

Matano: “Is there a date?”

Morise: “You should know, because I'm here to ask you something. Do you want to celebrate my wedding? I would like it very much”

Matano: “I would be very happy and I'm already there of course, cheers.”

The couple totally shocked not only the publicbut also the conductor Rai. The video of their marriage proposal is becoming popular on social media and now with this double proposal their wedding is almost ready. Obviously, the preparations are just beginning, given that the proposal, as in the best love favors, was made by Henry The February 14, Valentine's Day.

Alberto Matano

Alberto Matano, happy but at the same time also 'shocked' by this double proposal, very willingly accepted the request of his friend and colleague. We don't yet know when there will be weddingbut the wedding celebrant will certainly be the journalist and presenter of Life Live.