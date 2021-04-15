It was a scandal. The performance of the Uruguayan referee Leodán González at the end of the South American Recopa in Brasilia it left much to be desired, but above all in a sequence that could have been fundamental to the outcome of the match. Was there a double standard when reviewing the VAR?

The first half of the extension had just begun when Isnaldo overflowed to the left and sent the center to the area. Goalkeeper Weverton failed to contain and left the ball alive. For the rebound it was with everything Miguel Merentiel, but the Paraguayan defender Gustavo Gomez He slapped him in the face. It was a clear penalty, but the referee decided to ignore it.

All Defense and Justice demanded that he review the VAR, but the referee turned a deaf ear (he had already turned to technology to define the expulsion of Matías Viña). It is worth saying that they did not call him from the booth to review the play. In the absence of an audience, Walter Bou’s claim was clearly heard: “Go see him please”, Told him.

And on the next play, a long ball started for Rony that got into the area. Goalkeeper Unsain went far and late, the ball stung him and left it, and Rony won the position. The goalkeeper crossed his arms and the striker collapsed. Leodán González was first hesitant, but immediately they called him to review the play (Esteban Ostojich was in charge of the VAR). The referee approached the monitor, confirmed that there had been a fault by the goalkeeper and gave the penalty for the local.

At that moment, the Defense and Justice substitute bank exploded. From the local coaching staff, someone launched a provocation and they almost all finished with the punches. It wasn’t a scandal for a miracle. When the tumult subsided, the referee kicked out two collaborators of the Portuguese coach Abel Ferreira and showed the red to Braian Romero. The broadcast did not show the Falcon’s striker in any situation that compromised him.

SCANDAL IN BRASILIA! The referee, at the request of the VAR, charged a penalty for Palmeiras but ignored one for Defense and Justice and the weather on the playing field heated up. Braian Romero was expelled. pic.twitter.com/VVmmvxYY6t – ESPN Soccer Club Argentina (@ESPNFCarg) April 15, 2021

Romero rebuked the referee and accompanying with his index finger he snapped all kinds of insults. Until he ran out into the tunnel to look for those close to Palmeiras who had caused him. At the door of the locker room, again, they almost went to the punches, but those in charge of security arrived in time so that the situation did not escalate.

To all this, the penalty was lacking. Gustavo Gómez took the race and finished weak, Unsain guessed the point and covered, but bounced. The Paraguayan defender went in search of the ball that had been left alive in the area and when he was preparing to finish off, Enzo Fernández made him stumble. Gómez exaggerated the fall, but gave the feeling that there had been a foul and that González had to charge a penalty again. But again from the VAR they were silent. Go on go on…