cooking is culture

podcast station is a fantastic festival dedicated to the industry that every year comes to the Círculo de Bellas Artes and Casa de América. This time it is organized from May 9 to 13, 2023 and once again it will pay attention to creations from Latin America which, as we always say, are usually one step ahead of Spain in this audio aspect. One of the guests of this edition will be Benito Taibo, writer, popularizer of history, General Director of Radio UNAM. he will be presenting The kitchen of hellin which he combines gastronomy and literature and recalls that the great writers of all time could not escape this basic need of the human being.

double ration of books

One book, one hour. Antonio Martínez Asensio writes and directs this space of Cadena SER, a small corner for book lovers, something not very common in the overcrowded habitat of the podcast in Spanish. The idea is simple and the development responds to the approach of the title. In 60 minutes, the mix of reflections, excerpts from the chosen book read by the solid and indisputable voice of Eugenio Barona, and reflections on the work of the author in question leave the listener wanting more, wanting to go for the book and immerse yourself in your reading. A marvel. The colonel has no one to write to him either the half viscount are two of the latest productions in a space open to all genres and styles: in its almost 200 programs we find from The Hobbit until jane eyre going by Memories of Africathe stories of Edgar Allan Poe or I’m legend.

And now what do I read?

From the same team and origin comes this spin off of One book, one hour, presented by Podimo. If the previous one dived into the history of literature, in this case Antonio Martínez Asensio looks for the most recommended readings of the season. The same ingredients that made the podcast of origin an obligatory reference for lovers of reading. Also noteworthy are the texts by Martínez Asensio, texts read with rhythm and written with the precision and attention to detail of someone who has thoroughly read the book in question. Don’t know what to read in a world full of news? Here you have a useful and entertaining tool.

Sneak into other people’s storage rooms

Blanca Lacasa and Juan Rodríguez join forces in a new podcast called Backroom in which, as the creator herself defines, she tries to sneak into the storage rooms of her interviewees. The hosts/guests pry into the intimate corners (the emotional and the intellectual) of whoever she sits before them. Its first and so far the only installment is dedicated to Lorenzo Montatore, one of the star authors of today’s comics. They chat with him about his references.

In English: The Rise and Fall of a Women’s Erotic Magazine

This Crooked Media and iHeartPodcasts project takes us to New York in the early 1970s. To Bob Guccione, founder of the erotic magazine for straight men penthousehe took to riding a female equivalent, Live. On paper, it wasn’t bad. She built an editorial team of a handful of female writers and feminists, from Betty Friedan to Maya Angelou, who combined her writing with images of groomed male nudes. Even Anna Wintour participated in the project. But the utopia ended badly and in this podcast titled Stiffened They tell you why. The sexual revolution and the hidden face on how a paper magazine survives are part of its plot.

