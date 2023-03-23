In Mexico there is a wide variety of types of shellfish and fish, from tuna, shrimp, crab, among others, becoming the favorite food of many. For this reason, a man, being in a seafood establishment, decided to give him double award to his girlfriend.

Well, the woman, in addition to receiving a toast at the seafood restaurant to which they went in Nayarit, to taste the delicious seasoning of Mexico, she was dazzled to see a wedding ring.

Thanks to digital platforms, stories of marriage proposals have been released that surprise Internet users, and for this reason they go viral. This time, the request for a hand seemed surreal to Internet users, since ingenuity and originality were shown. of a man.

It was through the social network of Facebook, where the page of “Pure snacks”, He shared a series of photos showing newly engaged couple smiling.

The young man, determined to want to share life with his beloved, asked for her hand in the middle of the establishment, for this reason they added the images to the account along with the description, “He asked her to marry him on a seafood toast.”

So, between the avocado, tomato and delicious shrimp, the engagement ring was seen, Therefore, the couple went viral due to the request for a hand, so unusual, but very striking that it conquered the internet, and it was filled with comments, since some even mentioned that they began to tag their respective partners, so that they have ideas when giving them engagement ring.