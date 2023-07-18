Fukuoka, Japan.- The Mexican binomial formed by Kevin Berlin and Randal Willars they shone today in the World Water Sports which is celebrated in Fukuoka, Japan to hang the bronze medal on the 10-meter platform, coupled with tying up the square for the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

The Aztec representatives are the first in the sport of nailed who will look for the gold medal in the summer fair of the following year, after going up to the podium in third place with a score of 434.16 after a memorable performance in the country of the Rising Sun.

Kevin Berlin and Randall Willars competed until the last execution against the Ukrainian couple composed of Kirill Boliykh and Oleksii Sereda for the silver metal. In the end the europeans they were in a better place than the mexicans with 439.32 units.

On the other hand, the duo China, junjie lian and hao yangthey had no problem hanging the gold medal with an indisputable result of 477.75 points. The asian They had already secured their place in the olympic games paris 2024 after winning the world in Budapest.

The divers from Mexico and Ukraine They have done the same and in this way they will pack their bags to participate in the great event to be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Almost a year after the celebration of the Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesofficially known as Games of the XXXIII Olympiadthe mexican delegation It has a total of seven athletes and here at Debate Sports we tell you who they are:

Citlali Cristian Moscote-27 year old marathon runner-, Alegna Aryday González-24-year-old athletics specialist-, Miguel de Lara Ojeda-28 year old swimmer-, Gerardo Ulloa-26-year-old mountain biker-, Jose Luis Doctor-26-year-old walker-, Kevin Berlin and Randall Willars, divers 22 and 21 years old, respectively.