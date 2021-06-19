QUALIFICATION 1

Although Qualifying 1 takes place at 9.35 in the morning, the asphalt already has very high temperatures: this does not allow the drivers to make many consecutive fast laps, but they must alternate them with “cool down” to make the car and tires perform at their best.

The young Frenchman Paul Adrien Pallott still sets the best time: 1’51.470. “The track was in perfect condition, we found good grip and the fresh air this morning was great for the engine. For tomorrow, starting from pole, I expect to be able to win. However, I will take the opportunity to learn the track for the next round of Mitjet International in two weeks. “

Behind him, 0.256 thousandths off, we find Andre De Marco: “The problem here is the heat, but the track is fun and here the car drives with taste: I must say that I enjoyed it. The more I drive, the more I get in tune with the car, so I’m confident for tomorrow.

Definitely disappointed and a little angry Federico Scionti, championship leader and third in qualifying. Scionti felt he had the pace to take pole position, but was unable to put all his numbers on the track, even for a small error in the set-up.

QUALIFICATION 2

In the early stages of qualification Francesco Malvestiti immediately marks an excellent time trial, which seems destined to remain unbeaten when, in the central phase, no one is able to improve their performance. “I did a fast lap at the start in ideal temperature conditions, also thanks to a slipstream. Then I worked on the race pace ”.

In the final stages Pallot however, he managed to improve: first with a record lap which was canceled due to an infringement of the track limits, then with the lap that earned pole position in race two, with 1’51.435, 96 thousandths better than Malvestiti.

Third Povilas Jankavicius, who also seems to be the only one who does not suffer from the heat. “I’m a bit worried about tomorrow’s start: it’s a bit anomalous with the curve to the right and then immediately to the left… and then I have never started on this track. We’ll see”.

Unfortunate protagonists of a contact Filippo Mattia Fossati is Francesco Cosentino who, due to a misunderstanding, are deprived of the possibility of setting their best time.

Tomorrow morning at 9.55 the traffic lights for Race 1 will go off, while the “rolling start” of Race 2 will be at 15.50. Do not miss all the live action on Mitjet Italia’s YouTube channel, on the Facebook page, but also on TV, on channel 163 of digital terrestrial, GO-Tv