By Gérard Le Puill

Since the announcement of the curfew which began across the country from 6 p.m. on Saturday January 16, the audiovisual media have multiplied the angles of treatment of this unique subject. Suddenly, we hardly talk about the employment situation, or the drop in income for millions of households in France. We do not mention the difficulties of the peasant world subject to a significant drop in prices in sectors such as pork, broiler poultry and eggs. In the foie gras industry, after months of poor sales of festive products due to restaurant closings, breeders are now victims of another hard blow caused by the virulence of the H5N8 avian influenza virus.

Serge Mora is a breeder of ducks with foie gras in Mugron in the Landes. He is also the departmental president of the Family Farmers Defense Movement (MODEF), a union that has remained very influential in this department. Like many others, his farm has just been hit by the pandemic and all the animals had to be slaughtered. Serge Mora says he is “impressed” by the virulence of this virus, much greater than during previous infections. If the first contaminations are attributable to the passages of migrating wild birds, it seems to him that the traffic of trucks which transport the animals and deliver various goods to the farms is among the main causes of the spread of the virus. In farms, Serge Mora observed that ducks are more sensitive to the virus during their first weeks of breeding with a mortality rate of 70% around 7 weeks against 30% around 13 and 14 weeks and much less during force-feeding.

700,000 poultry slaughtered as a preventive measure

On January 12, Julien Denormandie, Minister of Agriculture, went to the Landes and the Gers to meet the breeders and other stakeholders in the sector. The day before, there were 197 outbreaks of H5N8 avian influenza, including 170 in the Landes department, 7 in the Pyrénées Atlantiques, 6 in the Gers and 2 in the Hautes Pyrénées. According to figures given by the ministry that day, some “700,000 poultry (mainly ducks) were slaughtered on the orders of the administration following the detection of outbreaks or in a preventive manner”. These slaughterings concern a third of the animals being farmed in the Landes department, according to Serge Mora. The minister promised during his visit “that the state would compensate the losses suffered by the breeders. The administrative procedures for compensation for the market value of animals are already in place, allowing payment of down payments for farms affected by slaughter ”. According to the president of MODEF des Landes, this compensation was late and often too low, during previous pandemics.

In a press release, the interprofessional organization for foie gras, known by the acronym CIFOG, states that the compensation “must also cover the losses of hatcheries linked to administrative decisions. In addition, in order to save farmers, already heavily impacted by the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis and the significant investments made over the past two years in biosecurity systems, it is essential that an advance of 70% of these compensation is paid very quickly ”. CIFOG adds that “processing companies, already heavily impacted by the economic crisis linked to COVID-19 and deprived of raw materials following the shutdown of farms, will have to face serious economic consequences, in particular in the Landes, and also ask for financial support from the public authorities ”.

Towards a lasting disruption of supplies

Because the restart of the activity will be slow. Serge Mora specifies in this regard that production is planned with all breeders in order to supply the processing industry on a regular basis. Suddenly, the preventive felling this winter to stop the pandemic will later cause a lasting break in the downstream supply. For the same reasons, it is impossible to restart all the farms at the same time. At one point, slaughter lines could not keep up, if too many poultry with foie gras were put in place at the same time on recently emptied farms to contain the pandemic. In the coming months, Serge Mora fears to see the family farms which made direct sales and the small cooperatives which produced the “Red Label” run out of goods when they did not do better commercially than the large structures in 2020.

Finally, regarding the virulence of H5N8, of which there are several variants, Jean-Luc Guérin, professor of poultry farming and avian medicine, considers that it is “extremely contagious and pathogenic for ducks in particular. Other poultry species such as chickens seem to be less sensitive to it. Each contaminated farm emits the virus in its surroundings and considerably increases the risk of contamination step by step. Contamination can be by air or by any other possible vector: animals incubating the disease, agricultural vehicles and equipment, or even of course, people ”.

This observation confirms Serge Mora’s intuitions from his farm. If there is no doubt in his eyes that the first contaminations are attributable to certain migratory birds, their low mortality rate observed in the region suggests that once present, the virus spreads quickly and in different ways. Hence the difficulty of overcoming it.