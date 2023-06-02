ADue to coincidence in time, two debates are currently being mixed up. The traffic light is planning the reform of citizenship law and not only wants to shorten the deadlines for naturalization, but also allow multiple citizenship.

A few days after the coalition sent the draft law to countries and associations, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was confirmed in Turkey as president, also with the help of the votes of Turks in Germany. 67.2 percent of Turkish voters in this country voted for Erdogan (even if only around half of those entitled went to the polls).

All new dual nationals?

Of the approximately three million people of Turkish origin in Germany, around half do not have a German passport. If the new law comes into force as planned, most of them could be naturalized without losing their Turkish citizenship. So you could vote both in Turkey and in a federal election in Germany. In addition to a stay in Germany of at least five years (three years are sufficient in the case of special integration performance), naturalization itself should depend on the person being able to earn a living for themselves and their family members.

However, this requirement does not apply to Turkish guest workers who came to Germany before the recruitment ban in 1973. The government wants to reward the lifetime achievements of the guest worker generation.

What does a motorcade say?

In some cases, another question could become more difficult: Can Turks who support Erdogan’s authoritarian understanding of the state also acquire German citizenship? According to the current legal situation, commitment to the free democratic basic order is essential for naturalization.



Turkish voters on April 27 in Berlin

:



Image: Reuters



Voting for Erdogan alone is certainly not enough to cast doubt on such a statement – not to mention that the election is secret. But what about taking part in a motorcade on election night? The joy of Erdogan’s victory alone does not imply a world view that rejects our basic order. It would be different if anti-democratic efforts were recognizable. It depends on the individual case, in the end courts would have to decide where the line runs.







In the debate about the new citizenship law, it is striking that the issue of double passports has not played a major role so far. From the point of view of the traffic light, the previously applicable principle of avoiding multiple nationalities is an obstacle for those wanting to naturalize: They felt they belonged to Germany, but did not want to completely cut the connection to their country of origin. The draft law on the reform of citizenship states that only the granting of citizenship paves the way to comprehensive participation and participation.

The Union sharply criticized the draft law, but primarily attacked the shortening of the period for naturalization. In the words of CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt, the coalition wants to “sell off” German citizenship. The tone of voice in the Union is different when it comes to dual nationality. When asked, Thorsten Frei, parliamentary manager of the Union faction, makes it clear that the Union clearly rejects the paradigm shift that the traffic light is striving for. “The double pass shouldn’t be the norm,” Frei told the FAZ. Germany is an immigration country, says Frei. But the one-two does not automatically lead to more and better integration, as the traffic light claims, said Frei, referring to the celebration of Erdogan’s election victory.

The CDU, led by Roland Koch, won the Hessian state election campaign in 1999 with a signature campaign against dual citizenship. A lot has happened since then, also under the leadership of the CDU. Since 2014, children born in Germany to foreign parents have received both passports and no longer have to choose between their nationalities once they have grown up in Germany. EU citizens can have two passports anyway. The principle of avoiding multiple citizenship no longer corresponds to actual naturalization practice. In 2021, the multi-national quota for naturalizations was 69 percent.