In Ciudad Juárez, the main intersections of the primary roads are more than doubled in their service capacity, according to data provided by Jorge Villalobos, the town’s urban planner.

This represents that Tecnológico Avenue, at its intersection with Teófilo Borunda Boulevard, as one of the examples, has a vehicle capacity of more than 180 thousand vehicles per hour during peak hours, when the standard indicates that it should be 72 thousand. “This figure exceeds the original design capacities of these roads, which were planned for a much smaller volume of traffic,” said Villalobos. In the case of eight-lane roads, half in one direction and the others in the opposite direction, it is estimated that up to 864 thousand vehicles could circulate daily in optimal conditions, he added. The latest report from the Municipal Research and Planning Institute (IMIP) on the Traffic Capacity Monitoring System indicates that at the same intersection, an average of one million 10,228 vehicle bearings are recorded daily, which represents an oversaturation of the road system. , commented the urban planner. This increase in traffic not only affects the fluidity of circulation, but also contributes to an increase in pollution and the deterioration of road infrastructure. Urban planner Alma Rodríguez, member of the Association of Urban Planners of Ciudad Juárez (APUCJ), maintained that this mobility problem will not be solved simply by building more roads. Juárez faces a significant challenge in its road infrastructure, according to Rodríguez, who pointed out the lack of detailed information on the capacity of the city’s main roads, such as De las Torres Avenue, Paseo de la Victoria and Gómez Morín. Although there are no exhaustive studies on how many vehicles these roads can support, measurement standards are mentioned that indicate how many vehicles can travel per lane.

Poor mobility

Over the last 24 years, the vehicle registry in Juárez has grown considerably, adding 346,421 additional vehicles, show data published by the IMIP in the Socioeconomic Radiography of the Municipality of Juárez 2023. This increase has led to saturation in many of the roads, which has been exacerbated by changes in vehicle import legislation. The urban planning specialist pointed out that, since the pandemic, saturation became more evident and the waiting time at traffic lights increased, which indicates a poor mobility condition. “The city’s urban planning presents deficiencies in terms of mobility studies and capacity, which limits the ability to respond to growing demand,” said Rodríguez. The president of APUCJ pointed out that many of the existing roads have been part of previous urban development plans, although their adaptation to current needs has not been effectively materialized. Furthermore, he pointed out that solutions to traffic congestion should not focus solely on the expansion of road infrastructure, since experience in other cities indicates that this does not fundamentally solve the problem. Instead, he emphasized the need to develop public transportation alternatives and improve pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

Rely less on the car

For his part, Villalobos pointed out that the lack of adequate infrastructure on secondary and tertiary avenues limits the effectiveness of the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) system. Although projects such as BRT-2 and the rehabilitation of BRT-1 are being implemented, it is essential that a more comprehensive approach be adopted that includes not only the creation of public transport corridors, but also improvements in pedestrian infrastructure, commented the specialist. . He highlighted that the current infrastructure does not always comply with established regulations, which aggravates the traffic problem. He said that raising public awareness is also a crucial aspect in improving urban mobility. He proposed that a cultural change should be encouraged that encourages citizens to walk and use public transportation. This includes the creation of safe and accessible public spaces that allow citizens to get around without the need for their own vehicle. The perception of safety when walking in the city is essential to promote a more sustainable and less car-dependent lifestyle, he added. In addition, the urban planner emphasized that a city with efficient and accessible public transportation could significantly reduce the number of vehicles on the streets. Villalobos suggested that, instead of focusing solely on the expansion of roads, authorities should prioritize the development of a decent public transportation system that is economical, safe and ecological. He agreed with his fellow urban planner Rodríguez that this type of infrastructure would not only alleviate the load on the main arteries of Juárez, but could also change the mentality of citizens regarding the use of automobiles. Another point that the expert observed is that in the Urban Development Plan of Ciudad Juárez, although there are documents and regulations that address urban design and mobility, their implementation has been deficient. Many of the proposed measures have not been carried out, which has triggered a growing disconnection between planning and urban reality. This mismatch has resulted in a design of streets and avenues that does not respond to the current needs of the population. Villalobos pointed out that another of the factors that have exacerbated the road problem is “the lack of effective control of vehicular traffic, a determining factor in the current chaos.” The urban planner mentioned that the implementation of a more precise traffic measurement system could help better understand circulation dynamics and plan more effectively. However, the scarcity of researchers in the area of ​​urban mobility and the complexity of the topic make it a considerable challenge.

Congestion due to ‘crooks’

On the other hand, both Villalobos and Rodríguez said that the arrival of vehicles of irregular origin increased congestion. “The regularization of automobiles illegally brought into the country has further complicated the situation, by adding an undetermined number of vehicles to the streets without adequate control,” Villalobos specified. “This phenomenon, together with the lack of a clear strategy on the part of the authorities, has contributed to a mobility crisis that appears to be far from being resolved,” he added. “It is essential that local authorities take an active role in the implementation of effective solutions for urban mobility, this includes not only the improvement of infrastructure, but also the promotion of policies that encourage a more balanced use of urban space, prioritizing pedestrians and public transport on the use of private cars,” he pointed out. “Raising awareness among the population and a change in transportation culture will be key to achieving a more livable and less congested city,” concluded the urban planner. While Rodríguez said that “urban mobility in Ciudad Juárez faces complex challenges that require attention and coordinated actions.” Furthermore, the implementation of an efficient public transportation system, the improvement of pedestrian infrastructure and a comprehensive approach to urban planning are necessary steps to promote a friendlier and more sustainable environment.

