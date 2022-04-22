Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov, double Olympic champion in Tokyo in 100 m and 200 m backstroke, has been suspended for nine months by the International Swimming Federation (FINA) for his support for the invasion of Ukraine by his country’s army.

Rylov’s sanction

The FINA disciplinary commission decided to suspend Evgney Rylov for nine months, “after his presence at an event that took place at the Lujniki stadium in Moscow on March 18, 2022. The suspension will take effect on April 20, 2022.” , explained the International Swimming Federation in a statement.

To celebrate the eight years of the annexation of Ukrainian Crimea after the pro-Western revolution in kyiv in 2014, Russia organized a massive meeting on March 18 at the Lujniki stadium in Moscow, which brought together 95,000 people inside the establishment. and 100,000 abroad.

During this ultra-patriotic meeting, several banners proclaimed messages “for a world without Nazism” and “For Russia”, the alleged need to “denazify” Ukraine being one of the justifications that Russia gives to its military operation, launched on February 24.

During his speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the armed forces deployed in Ukraine, citing the Bible and mentioning the “heroism” of Russian soldiers. Several renowned Russian athletes, including Evgeny Rylov, participated in that meeting. Some took center stage, going up on stage and carrying the “Z”, a letter that has become a patriotic symbol, which is inscribed on several Russian tanks deployed in combat zones.

Putin’s government responds

“Unfortunately, the nefarious idea that seeks to politicize sport continues”lamented Kremlin spokesman Dmitari Peskov, speaking of FINA’s decision.

For his part, the Russian Sports Minister, Oleg Matytsin, denounced an “entirely politicized” decision.

“Evgeny, it is not only the pride of Russia, but the pride of all international swimming”he declared, quoted by the RIA Novosti public press agency.

“Suspending an athlete for nine months due to his participation in a concert is shameful, it’s just ridiculous,” the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Stanislav Pozdniakov, reacted on the Telegram social network, denouncing “open discrimination according to the principle of nationality”.

After the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army on February 24, FINA took a set of measures on March 8 whereby Russian and Belarusian swimmers and officials would not be invited to any of the events organized by FINA until end of 2022, including the 2022 World Cups that will take place in Budapest from June 18 to July 3.

