Lukashenko calls on his compatriots for national unity. Olga Deksnis tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 49.

It has been a tradition in Belarus for many years: to the sound of the New Year’s bells, five minutes before midnight, the whole family hears the President’s address. If you sit down in front of the television earlier, you can still hear the speech of the Russian President because of the time difference.

Lukashenko spoke in Russian on state television and Tichanovskaya spoke online in Belarusian.

Записи из дневника на русском языке можно найти здесь.

“We joined forces in August to raise our voices for change. We cried in pain together when we were greeted by Okrestino (Minsk remand prison, the since August became a symbol of violence and torture; Note d. editorial staff), and with joy when we saw that hundreds of thousands of us took part in the “March for Freedom”, ”said Svetlana Tichanovskaya.

“We have come together to feel that no one can break us, stop us or stop us, because each of us takes to the streets not for himself but for everyone, and that a torn passport is stronger than the whole machinery of repression.” (Allusion to the opposition politician Maria Kolesnikowa, who was kidnapped by security forces and should be taken out of the country, what they with tearing up her passport; Note d. editorial staff)

Lukashenko, on the other hand, in his New Year’s speech called on the country’s citizens to turn a “new page” and make 2021 a year of national unity in the republic. According to him, “the year 2020 must be declared history, but not forgetting its lessons”, and everyone “who sees the world differently should realize that there is only one value, and that is the patch of earth in the center of Europe. “

On January 1st, 2021 Lukashenko signed a ukase (Presidential decree with the force of law; Note d. editorial staff) No. 1, according to which the consolidation of society, the unity of the Belarusian people is based on the sovereignty and independence of the country and the year 2021 will be declared the year of national unity in Belarus.

On January 5th, he visited the company horizon. During the conversation with the employees, he commented on his decision. The information and the video were published on the Telegram channel of the presidential press service “Pool des Erste”.

“I just want to underline that I didn’t do this to prove anything to anyone. Although the reason is probably also to make people understand that I am not an enemy of my own people, and above all not my own. I want the country to be quiet. You probably want that yourself too. If you don’t like the current president, then only elections can decide this issue. Only and only elections. I say that, regardless of whether everyone likes it or not, ”said Lukashenko.

And then turned to the youth. “Yes, you (young people) are the future. We go. Then it is up to you to keep this land. You are the future. But elections – this is when young people (over 18 years old) and old people have the same ballot. So don’t break the law. Even if it’s a minority, it’s my people, no matter how pathetic that may sound, ”said Lukashenko, referring to the opponents of the current rulers. “And I don’t want them to take to the streets on Sundays and disrupt other people’s lives. So it is time for this to stop now. (the protests that have continued since the August elections; Note from the author)

After this New Year’s meeting, the people on Facebook immediately started arguing. Some write that they are tired of demonstrating and that the protests have led to nothing. And the others ask you to believe in the best, not to give in to the pressure and “keep going with all your might.”

Translated from the Russian Gaby Coldewey