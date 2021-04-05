In the United States, the first case of infection with a new strain of double mutation coronavirus, which was previously detected in India, was recorded. The San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Experts at the Stanford Clinical Virology Laboratory have confirmed that this variant of the virus has been found in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to them, at the moment, seven more suspected cases of infection with the Indian strain are being tested.

On March 24, it became known that a new strain of coronavirus with a double mutation was discovered in India. “A new double mutation has been found in the country along with a number of other coronavirus variants,” the country’s health ministry said in a statement. So far, the authorities do not have enough information to establish a direct connection between the emergence of mutations and the rapid increase in cases of the disease in some Indian states.