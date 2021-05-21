First modification:
India is on high alert, with a collapsed health system and numbers of contagion and deaths from coronavirus that do not give truce. This critical situation has led Bombay to impose a new confinement and New Delhi has decreed a curfew on its population.
Until just over a month ago, India believed it had controlled the pandemic. Contagions were at their lowest point and social life had resumed its course: bars, restaurants, cinemas and even swimming pools were once again welcoming the public. The scientists, based on studies, proposed the idea of having achieved herd immunity in the main cities of the subcontinent, but the appearance of the Indian variant, called ‘double mutant’, destroyed any hope of recovering a normal life.
With new symptoms, this variant of Covid-19 is spreading five times faster than during the peak of the first wave, registering more than 350,000 infections a day, a figure higher than that of any country since the start of the pandemic.
The situation becomes more worrying, considering that the ‘double mutant’ appears to be undetectable by PCR tests. A time bomb for India, which records more than 2,700 deaths from coronavirus every day, amid a slow vaccination process, oxygen shortages, hospital saturation and overcrowded cemeteries.
.
#Double #mutant #variant #Covid19 #India #wall
Leave a Reply