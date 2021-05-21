India is on high alert, with a collapsed health system and numbers of contagion and deaths from coronavirus that do not give truce. This critical situation has led Bombay to impose a new confinement and New Delhi has decreed a curfew on its population.

Until just over a month ago, India believed it had controlled the pandemic. Contagions were at their lowest point and social life had resumed its course: bars, restaurants, cinemas and even swimming pools were once again welcoming the public. The scientists, based on studies, proposed the idea of ​​having achieved herd immunity in the main cities of the subcontinent, but the appearance of the Indian variant, called ‘double mutant’, destroyed any hope of recovering a normal life.

With new symptoms, this variant of Covid-19 is spreading five times faster than during the peak of the first wave, registering more than 350,000 infections a day, a figure higher than that of any country since the start of the pandemic.

The situation becomes more worrying, considering that the ‘double mutant’ appears to be undetectable by PCR tests. A time bomb for India, which records more than 2,700 deaths from coronavirus every day, amid a slow vaccination process, oxygen shortages, hospital saturation and overcrowded cemeteries.



