Double murder suspect Sacha C., who killed his father and a family friend in Italy, was already treated for psychological problems in the Netherlands. His mother has informed the Italian police. She traveled to the country, where she had a heartbreaking reunion with her son in prison.

The mother had been in contact with her husband Chain Fa the night before the double murder, who had let it be known that her son was in a calm state of mind. Not long after, Sacha not only stabbed his father with a kitchen knife, but also the owner of the Italian house where they stayed, the Harderwijk GP Bert ter Horst. Both died, 21-year-old Sacha fled the house and could only be apprehended days after the atrocity.

Sacha's mother traveled to Italy after the drama. There she announced that her son was already being treated for psychological problems in the Netherlands. C. would also have struggled with problems in his love life. The mother told the police that she did not understand what went wrong, there in Ter Horst's second house in Montaldo di Mondovì, where father and son C. had gone for a holiday and, above all, to find some peace.

‘I love you’

A first hearing has now taken place, Italian media report. They also sketch what the reunion of mother and son in prison looked like. Sacha looked absently ahead. His mother whispered to him, “I love you.” Her son, in turn, said he needed a hug.

Sacha’s mother said not to leave him alone and to stand next to him, even now that he will have to answer for himself as a murder suspect. In the lawsuit that follows, she will not report as an injured party, even though her husband is one of the victims. It is unclear whether C. realizes what has happened and what he has done, said C.’s lawyer during the hearing.

During that hearing, C. remained silent, just as he left questions from a Dutch interpreter unanswered shortly after his arrest. He was handcuffed after a search of more than 40 hours by dozens of police officers and sniffer dogs. A helicopter was also deployed. Before he could be caught, the son was already in the picture as a suspect. It now appears that he escaped by throwing himself down a slope, miraculously not (seriously) injured. He was eventually found asleep on a bench near a chapel.