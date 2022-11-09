After a plea bargain, Antonio De Marco received a new sentence, which provides for 4 months’ imprisonment: what they found on his pc

Antonio De Marco, the former student of nursing sciences from Casarano, sentenced to life in prison for the double crime of the fiancés of Lecce Daniele De Santis and Eleonora Manta, received a further sentence of 4 months of imprisonment. The crime is linked to some images found on his computer, which would immortalize minors in sexual attitudes.

The name of Antonio De Marco, a nursing student from Casarano, has started to circulate everywhere since September 21, 2020. That evening, after weeks or perhaps months of premeditation, the then 21-year-old carried out a macabre plan.

The plan was to take the lives of two young boys, very much in love and happy for their coexistence which has just begun. These two guys were referee Daniele De Santis and his partner Eleonora Manta.

Until a few weeks before, De Marco lived with them, until the two decided to live together, just like a couple, evicting the young man who was then forced to relocate.

With a copy of the keys, De Marco is introduced in the apartment and surprised the two during dinner. Useless the screams and requests for help from the boys, who were reached in a few seconds by dozens of fatal stab wounds.

New conviction for Antonio De Marco

After dozens of examinations, appraisals and interrogations, it was reached the conclusion that De Marco had acted out of envy. An envy of those who were happy, to the detriment of him, who was extremely depressed.

Last June, the Court of Assizes of the Court of Lecce had expressed the sentence in the first instance for De Marco, condemning him tolife sentence for the double crime.

The defense continues to carry on the insanity thesis and will ask for new psychiatric reports before the second degree of judgment scheduled for December.

Meanwhile, Antonio received another sentence 4 months’ imprisonment. The alleged offense, in this case, is that of detention and disclosure of child pornography material.

The sentence came after, during the investigations of the Carabinieri dei Ris, from pc of the boy came out different images representing minors engaged in sexual acts. Pictures that the former student would also have envoy to some of his acquaintances.