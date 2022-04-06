The prosecution officially asks the Court of Assizes that Antonio De Marco be deemed capable of understanding and wanting at the time of the facts

About a year and a half after that tragic 21 September 2020, the Italian news pages return to talk about the story linked to the double murder of Daniele De Santis and Eleonora Manta, carried out by Antonio De Marco, a young nursing student from Lecce. The prosecutor officially asked that he receive a life sentence.

A joy as a couple, a personal fulfillment and a happy life that didn’t go down well with him. Antonio De Marco had premeditated everything for about a month and showed no slightest yield when he committed the heinous double murder of the Lecce referee and his girlfriend.

41 stabs to him, 38 to her, leaving them in a lake of blood and then leaving as if nothing had happened.

Behavior and post-arrest appraisals that led the investigators to assume that De Marco acted in this way since unable to understand and want in a lucid way.

Covert subtype narcissistic personality disorder. This would be the disorder diagnosed in the young student. Experts say this is the most difficult form of narcissism to spot, as those affected are usually a good person, which would never lead anyone to think they have such a large monster inside.

The prosecution wants a life sentence for Antonio De Marco

The families of the two young victims and the prosecutor who represents the prosecution, however, they don’t fit.

Yesterday morning, during the three hours of inquisitoria, the pm Maria Consolata Moschettini he reconstructed the dynamics of the double murder and the motive.

Then he officially asked the Court of Assizes to recognize the accused of the crime of double homicide aggravated by the premeditation and from crueltyalso considering him perfectly capable of understanding and wanting at the time of the facts.

The official request for the sentence for the accused by the prosecution is therefore those of maximum penalty: life sentence with one year of solitary confinement.

What will be will be officially known next May. Meanwhile, the words of the two families affected by grief.

Rossana Carpentieri, Eleonora’s mother, said that a life sentence is not enough and that it would take two. Because he is very young so he could go out and kill again.

The words of Fernando De SantisDaniele’s father, who said: