18-year-old in custody on suspicion of murder © Hans Moritz

Mistelbach – The 18-year-old, who is said to have killed a couple in Upper Franconia, has to be in custody. Police and prosecutors said on Monday that he was under strong suspicion of murdering the couple. “Why it came to such an outbreak of violence is still the subject of criminal investigation,” it said. The investigators initially did not provide any further information on the motive and background of the act.

The young man is said to have killed a 47-year-old woman and her 51-year-old husband on Sunday night in Mistelbach near Bayreuth. According to investigators, he was the friend of the couple’s eldest daughter and therefore spent the night in the family house. According to the pre-trial arrest warrant from Monday afternoon, he is in prison. (dpa)