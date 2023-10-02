Vignola (Modena), mother and son stabbed. Second son arrested

A man stabbed his mother and brother to death in Vignola (Modena). The two bodies were discovered inside a house in via Torino by the police who rushed to the scene after the neighbors had raised the alarm around 9.30pm, reporting that they had heard screams consistent with an argument.

The perpetrator of the double murder has already been identified: Uber Capucci, 67 years oldsecond son of the victim, Anna Malmusi, 88, and younger brother of Emore Cappucci, 66. The man, believed to be responsible for the death of his mother and brother, was taken away from the crime scene in an ambulance, and is currently hospitalized in hospital in Baggiovara. The killer was found in a complete state of shock, and according to investigators, he even tried to take his own life.

The ongoing investigations by the Sassuolo military are trying to reconstruct the dynamics and motive that could have triggered the dispute. SI think of a complicated family situation that had been going on for a long time.

