Execution in the middle of the campaign: one thinks of a settling of scores

A couple were shot dead in the countryside of Castrovillari, in Calabria. This is the 57-year-old Maurizio Scorza and his young partner, of Moroccan nationality and resident in Villapiana. The two bodies were found inside a carin an isolated area from the Giammellona district: the woman was at the wheel, while the man was lying in the trunk.

Both bodies were found numerous holes caused by bullets. The motive for the double murder remains to be clarified and the Carabinieri do not exclude any leads, even if the prevailing one seems to lead back to a revenge matured in the circles of the crimealso given the method of execution.

Read also:

“Russian gas, ahead until 2023 (at least). The indignation does not stop the import

What are war crimes? After the Bucha massacre, what is Putin at risk?

Hungary, Serbia and … France? The war in Ukraine rewards pro-Russian-sovereignists

Elections France, Macron towards victory: the only embankment to the right of Le Pen

Carol Maltesi and the mystery of the missing money: “It wasn’t Davide Fontana”

Lockdown, the former cts: “They destroyed the production”. Now who answers?

Piazza Fontana, historical exclusive: the “lost” song that tells the massacre

The appeal of the poet Franco Arminio to Pope Francis: leave immediately for Kiev. VIDEO

BPER Banca, with Confagricoltura to support the members

Dentsu Italia brings together its creative agencies in a benefit company

Economy, Bonomi (Confindustria): “In 2022, GDP will drop below 2%”