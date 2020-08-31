Highlights: Two friends strangled to death in Begusarai, dead body found in river bank

Family charges- youth went with friend to meet girlfriend

Dead body found five days after the incident, police started investigating the case

SP said- Initial investigation revealed the murder of both young men in a love affair

Sandeep Kumar, Begusarai

A sensational case of killing two youths has come to light in Begusarai, Bihar. It is being told that both were friends and a person was having a love affair with a girl. He was brutally murdered by strangulation. After that, the dead body was thrown into the forest along the river. Both the deceased youths were missing since August 25, five days after their bodies were found. At present, the Bakhri police station has started investigating by taking possession of the dead body on the spot.

Allegations of family members – went to meet the girl, found the dead body

It is said that Rajiv Sada, a resident of Kamachak village in Dandari police station area, was having a love affair with a girl. Family members allege that the girl called Rajiv Sada to meet her. After which Rajiv always went to meet him with his friend Lord Sada and did not return again. The family was searching for them, meanwhile, the body of both of them has been recovered from the banks of the Chandrabhaga river in Bakhri police station area late Sunday evening.

Brutally murdered by strangulation

The body was thrown after Rajiv Sada and his friend Lord Sada were brutally slaughtered. On the information of the incident, the Bakhri police station reached the spot and is busy in investigating the case by taking the body. SP Vacation Kumar said that preliminary investigation revealed the murder of both the youths in a love affair.

Police is investigating the case

Police is also interrogating the girl, who has been told by her family members, in custody. Soon the whole matter will be revealed. The information about the disappearance of both the deceased was not given to the police by the family, now the whole matter has come up after the body was found.