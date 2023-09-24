After six consecutive victories, Ancelotti’s team fell to the Metropolitano (3-1), while Simeone regained points and morale. Some dubious refereeing decisions, but above all it is the Blancos defense that is failing

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci – madrid

After 6 wins out of 6 between La Liga and the Champions League, Real Madrid stumbles at the Metropolitano, falls 3-1 in a vibrant and full of things derby and amid protests leaves the lead of the La Liga to the Catalan duo made up of Barcelona and Girona.

MORALITY AND RECRIMINATIONS — Atletico had only won one derby out of the last 12, losing today would have fallen to -11 behind Madrid (with a game to recover) but despite suffering a lot they managed to take advantage of the rival’s terrible defense by scoring three header goals, two from Morata and one from Griezmann, with three crosses from the left, two from Saul and one from the elusive Lino. Simeone finds his lost morale after the defeat against Valencia and the draw against Lazio, Ancelotti can complain, but also worry about a remodeled defense that is not up to par. See also Allegri, up there in Morata. Juve have nine days to catch Icardi or Scamacca

THE CHOICES — Given the continuing absence of Vinicius, who recovered his muscles yesterday but was knocked out today due to gastroenteritis, Carlo has chosen to thicken the midfield using just one striker: Rodrygo. And then a first line with Valverde, Camavinga and Kroos, and a second with Modric and Bellingham in a sort of re-edition of the Rossoneri Christmas tree. Lucas Vazquez replaces the injured Carvajal. Simeone also had heavy absences, partly compensated by the return of Koke, lined up with Marcos Llorente and Saul behind Morata and Griezmann. On the wings the South Americans Molina and Samu Lino, furious.

tested — It is the Brazilian who demolishes Madrid’s weakened right wing. After 187 seconds Lino put the opening ball on Morata’s head, with Alaba late and the former Madrid player celebrating vehemently. Madrid protests for a foul on Bellingham which appears to be there, but comes 25 touches before the goal. And in the 18th minute, Lino himself triggered Saul who again from the left sent a ball into the center which was classily chased by Griezmann, still heading, with the Frenchman alone in the middle of the area. Madrid’s defense is unwatchable.

the awakening — And ready to capitulate when Marcos Llorente leaves Fran Garcia, in difficulty like Lucas Vazquez, and serves Saul in the middle of the area: his right foot, however, is opposed by Kepa with a great intervention, which avoids the 3-0. And the game turns. Atletico lower and lower, Madrid higher and higher. And galvanized by the great goal from Kroos who in the 35th minute took a rebound, jumped Marcos Llorente and beat Oblak with a right-footed shot from the surgical edge. See also Juan Reynoso's 5 concerns with Cruz Azul to face matchday 13

DUBIOUS EPISODES — From then on it was only Madrid, who scored the equalizer in the 44th minute with Camavinga after a post from Alaba, but the referee disallowed it due to Rudiger’s offside. The German is offside, yes, and engages two defenders, but the ball spins a lot wide. The influence of the former Roma player on the action remains to be demonstrated. Modric protests and is booked. And a moment later Gimenez knocks out Rodrygo thrown into the net: for the rude charrua a yellow that could have been red.

Alvaro again — In the interval Joselu for Modric and Witsel for Koke, but Madrid still makes water from the right: time 36 seconds, combination between Griezmann and Lino, cross from Saul who gets the second assist thanks to the second goal from Morata, header again, again alone in the white nativity scene. For Morata 5 goals like Lewandowski and Bellingham, pichichi shared between the three and standing ovation at the time of substitution, he who is not exactly loved at the Metropolitano. See also The transfer market for the League, live: the book closes on Friday

the changes — Ancelotti changed the full-backs, bringing in Nacho and the returning Mendy for Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia, who were overwhelmed, and tried with Joselu for Modric (with a change of system) and Tchouameni for Camavinga, then Brahim for Kroos. He took a long series of shots, but they all ended up wide. And he took another risk when Hermoso hit the crossbar with another header, this time from a Griezmann corner. The Metropolitano sings at the top of their lungs, Atletico staggers, but doesn’t give up. And it does it again below.