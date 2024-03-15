Odessa was once again the target of deadly Russian attacks. This Friday, March 15, a double ballistic missile attack left at least 20 dead and 75 injured, hitting a civilian building in the port city. kyiv announced that it will respond to the attack.

It was one of the worst Russian attacks against the city of Odessa. Ballistic missiles hit civil infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city this Friday, March 15. The death toll rises to at least 20 and at least 75 citizens were injured, as announced by the region's governor, Oleh Kiper, on national television.

Kiper reported that two Russian Iskander-M missiles, fired from the Crimean peninsula, hit the city. He commented that the medical personnel who came to help the victims were hit by a second missile.

“Russia continues to terrorize Odessa (…) among the victims and wounded are local residents, medical and emergency personnel,” declared Andriy Kostin, Ukraine's prosecutor general.

Firefighters work at the site of a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odessa, Ukraine, March 15, 2024. © via REUTERS – Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Odessa region

Residents mobilized to donate blood at medical centers and Saturday was declared a day of mourning.

After the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that his troops will respond to the attack.

“Our Defense Forces will undoubtedly do everything possible to make the Russian murderers feel our just response,” he said on Telegram.

Residential area reached

The governor of the region stated that civilian buildings were hit. A three-story recreational facility was destroyed, as were several homes.

A low-pressure gas pipeline was also damaged and rescuers struggled to put out the fire in the gas pipeline. Several residents face gas and electricity supply outages.

“Russian terror in Odessa is a sign of the weakness of the enemy, which is fighting against Ukrainian civilians at a time when it cannot guarantee the safety of the population on its own territory,” the head of the Ukrainian Presidential General Staff wrote on Telegram, Andriy Yermak.

Being one of the largest ports in Ukraine and a strategic point on the Ukrainian grain export route, Odessa has been the target of Russian attacks. In recent weeks, Russia has intensified its attacks with missile fire almost every day.

“Ukraine needs urgent help to defend itself and defend peace in Europe,” Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, declared in X.

Putin accuses kyiv of wanting to disrupt elections

This Friday, on the first day of voting in the Russian presidential elections, numerous Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions were reported. According to the TASS news agency, Ukraine fired more than 150 different projectiles and 11 drone raids in the Belgorod region in the space of 24 hours. At least one civilian and one combatant were killed and two civilians were injured, announced the governor of this territory, Viacheslav Gladkov.







“The kyiv regime is attacking peaceful locations in the Russian Federation to disrupt the elections,” Vladimir Putin said.

“I am sure that our people, the Russian people, will react with even greater unity,” he said, promising that the nation would not be “intimidated” despite the “civilian casualties.”

Vladimir Putin also denounced bombings in the western regions of Russia and an attempt by 2,500 Ukrainians to cross into Russian territory with tanks.

“These enemy attacks will not go unpunished,” Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

The elections, which should last three days, are expected to unsurprisingly renew Vladimir Putin's mandate for six more years.

With Reuters and AFP