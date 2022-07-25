In the last few seasons of Formula 1, no one would have believed that only at the 12th round of the world championship Mercedes she would be climbing for the first time on the podium with both of his drivers during a championship. In previous years, in fact, the domination of the Anglo-German house was such as to have accustomed fans to this type of scenario, then slightly reduced in 2021 to the point of becoming even complex to see in the first half of the current world championship.

Still, the 2022 French Grand Prix gave Mercedes fans the first joy of its kind since 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when Lewis Hamilton won in Jeddah in the penultimate race of that year with Valtteri Bottas finishing 3rd, in what thus far became the Finnish driver’s last place in the top three in F1. Since then, despite the victory of the 2021 constructors’ title and the hiring of George Russell for 2022, the Brackley house has no longer been able to obtain results of this kind, at least until the outcome of the GP at the Paul Ricard circuit. in the second half of the world.

On the transalpine route, Hamilton has in fact celebrated its 300th race in F1 with the 2nd placebehind Max Verstappen but in front of his teammate George Russell, 3rd after overtaking Sergio Perez’s other Red Bull in the final laps. For the seven-time world champion, this is the fifth podium obtained this season, one more than his compatriot, who has so far never gone beyond the third step this year. On the contrary, precisely in France, Hamilton has momentarily established his best result of the season, which indirectly confirms Mercedes’ absence of victories in this 2022, which has persisted since Jeddah 2021.

Yet, the Hamilton-Russell duo have touched on several occasions the opportunity to get on the podium together, starting with the first appointment of the year in Bahrain: in that case, taking advantage of the withdrawal of the two Red Bulls, Hamilton finished 3rd in front of the newly acquired Mercedes, with the order of arrival which was then reversed in Australia. Subsequently, in consecutive appointments in Azerbaijan and in Canada, Hamilton finished at the foot of the podium in Baku behind Russell, with the exchange of positions that took place immediately after in Montreal. Finally, for Hamilton, this is the 187th podium in his career, against 5 for Russell.