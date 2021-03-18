The “lookalike” of the wife of Prince Harry Meghan Markle spoke about the insults on the network, which she began to receive after the release of the Duchess’s candid interview with the American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. The relevant material is published by the Daily Mail.

Sarah Mhlanga, 38, who lives in the northwest of England with her husband and two children, admitted that she received violent messages on social media for the first time after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their departure from the royal family in January 2020.

Now, according to the woman, insults and threats against her have become more frequent. For example, one user wrote to Mhlanga that she should not copy Markle because she is “the most hated woman in the world” and that an Englishwoman “deserves the same hatred” if she deliberately imitates the duchess.

“I love Megan, but now I am worried that I will not be invited to work,” admitted Mhlanga.

According to the publication, the woman began to portray the doppelganger of Prince Harry’s wife in August 2017, after a cashier in a shopping center pointed out their similarities to her. “I was somehow printed on the centerfold of a newspaper, and from that moment I began to receive job offers: from attending royal-themed parties to advertising filming and television appearances. It all seemed crazy, but over time, Megan became an alternative personality for me, “- said the heroine of the material.

The woman believes that Meghan Markle has gone through an ordeal, and “the time has come for her voice to be heard.” Mhlanga also noted that she will continue to support Markle despite the regular insults.

On March 8, CBS aired the first joint interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave after moving to the United States. In it, the 39-year-old duchess confessed that she was contemplating suicide due to harassment in the British press.