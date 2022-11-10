Double Kirill Kaprizov helped Minnesota to defeat Anaheim in the NHL match

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Anaheim Ducks in a National Hockey League (NHL) game. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting ended with the score 4:1. The double of Russian forward Kirill Kaprizov helped Minnesota win. Matt Damba and Joseph Kramarossa also scored goals. As part of Anaheim, an abandoned puck is on the account of Pavol Regend.

In the previous match against the Los Angeles Kings (0: 1), Kaprizov hit the defender of the rivals Drew Doughty with a stick in the face. The forward was removed before the end of the meeting, later he was fined five thousand dollars.

Kaprizov is the 2018 Olympic champion in the Russian team. In 2019, he won the Gagarin Cup with CSKA. In 2020, he made his debut in the NHL and was recognized as the best rookie at the end of the 2020/2021 season.