Within weeks, Sal Da Vinci discovered that both of his children will soon be parents – an immense joy

An immense happiness for the Italian actor and singer Sal Da Vinci, who at 53 is about to become a grandfather for his third time. To give him this joy will be her second child, Anna Chiara Sorrentino, who posted the beautiful moments of the gender reveal party organized with her husband Salvatore Santoro on her social profiles.

A particularly fortunate period in the home of the famous Neapolitan actor and singer. Both of his children, Francesco and Anna Chiara, are in fact expecting a baby.

The first child Francis he had already made Sal grandfather for the first time a few years ago. And the child, who among other things also took the name of his grandfather, since his name is Sal Juniora few weeks ago he and his parents discovered that he will soon have one little sister.

“An indescribable emotion, the family expands“, Francesco wrote in support of the gender reveal party video published on his Instagram account. And immediately grandfather Sal had commented making the most heartfelt congratulations to his son and daughter-in-law.

Anna Chiara will also make Sal Da Vinci a grandfather

Two days ago, however, to give the happy news of a pregnancy was the other daughter of Sal Da Vinci, Anna Chiara Sorrentino.

The influencer, very active on social networks and who today has 24 yearsin fact, announced on Instagram that she will soon become a mother for the first time.

On her profile she first posted a video in which she is seen showing the positive pregnancy test to her husband Salvatore Santoro. Then, the day after, that is yesterday, the video of the gender reveal party.

As is now customary, even the next new parents in question have organized the party to discover the gender of the unborn child on the way.

A myriad of pink and light blue balloons and a large black one, which once burst raised dozens of blue confetti. The third grandson of Sal Da Vinci will therefore be a boy.

“What a joy! What an emotion! What happiness!“: These are the words and emotions written and experienced by the Neapolitan singer, who obviously is in seventh heaven with his wife Paola Pugliese.

Regarding the name of the baby on arrival, only the initial is known, one TOrevealed by Anna Chiara herself.