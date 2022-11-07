Tuesday, November 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Double joy: Brazilian player asks for marriage when summoned to Qatar 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Pedro

Pedro asks for marriage when summoned to the World Cup.

Pedro asks for marriage when summoned to the World Cup.

Flamengo soccer player lived his most special day.

Tite revealed on Monday the 26 cards for Brazil to seek the sixth world title in Qatar: Neymar and the experienced Dani Alves will lead the ‘Seleção’, with the expected support of striker Pedro and the surprising presence of striker Gabriel Martinelli.

The experienced right back Dani Alves, from Mexico’s Pumas, will accompany goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Éder Militão, midfielders Casemiro, Fred and Fabinho, and attackers such as Richarlison, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, among others.

Pedro’s double joy

Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santos, known as Pedro, is a 25-year-old Flamengo attacker, and is one of the players present in the call. Pedro has just become the top scorer in the Copa Libertadores.

The attacker experienced a special double moment. After hearing his name on the list of World Cup players, he decided to propose to his partner.

The exciting video goes viral.

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Double #joy #Brazilian #player #asks #marriage #summoned #Qatar

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Dead Cells adds Shovel Knight, Hotline Miami, Terraria and more in new update

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended