Double joy: Brazilian player asks for marriage when summoned to Qatar 2022

Tite revealed on Monday the 26 cards for Brazil to seek the sixth world title in Qatar: Neymar and the experienced Dani Alves will lead the ‘Seleção’, with the expected support of striker Pedro and the surprising presence of striker Gabriel Martinelli.

The experienced right back Dani Alves, from Mexico’s Pumas, will accompany goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Éder Militão, midfielders Casemiro, Fred and Fabinho, and attackers such as Richarlison, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, among others.

Pedro’s double joy

Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santos, known as Pedro, is a 25-year-old Flamengo attacker, and is one of the players present in the call. Pedro has just become the top scorer in the Copa Libertadores.

The attacker experienced a special double moment. After hearing his name on the list of World Cup players, he decided to propose to his partner.

The exciting video goes viral.

