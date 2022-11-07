Double joy: Brazilian player asks for marriage when summoned to Qatar 2022

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Pedro asks for marriage when summoned to the World Cup.
Pedro asks for marriage when summoned to the World Cup.
Flamengo soccer player lived his most special day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 07, 2022, 12:35 PM
Tite revealed on Monday the 26 cards for Brazil to seek the sixth world title in Qatar: Neymar and the experienced Dani Alves will lead the ‘Seleção’, with the expected support of striker Pedro and the surprising presence of striker Gabriel Martinelli.
The experienced right back Dani Alves, from Mexico’s Pumas, will accompany goalkeeper Alisson, defenders Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Éder Militão, midfielders Casemiro, Fred and Fabinho, and attackers such as Richarlison, Antony, Raphinha, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, among others.
Pedro’s double joy
Pedro Guilherme Abreu dos Santos, known as Pedro, is a 25-year-old Flamengo attacker, and is one of the players present in the call. Pedro has just become the top scorer in the Copa Libertadores.
The attacker experienced a special double moment. After hearing his name on the list of World Cup players, he decided to propose to his partner.
The exciting video goes viral.
SPORTS
more sports news
November 07, 2022, 12:35 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Double #joy #Brazilian #player #asks #marriage #summoned #Qatar
Leave a Reply