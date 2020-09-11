The Union of Customers of Russia proposed to introduce new worth tags in all shops: they’ll point out not solely the price of packaging items, but additionally models of weight or quantity, for instance, 1 kg or 1 liter. The group despatched the initiative to the Ministry of Business and Commerce, Izvestia received acquainted with the doc. Such a dedication is proposed to be included within the company’s draft retail guidelines. This is not going to enable producers to cheat with packaging – for instance, pour 950 ml of milk right into a 1 liter bottle, and put solely 9 in a container for a dozen eggs.

Double worth

The indication of the price per bundle of products and on the similar time per unit of weight (or quantity) corresponds to European apply, based on the Union of Customers of Russia (SPRF). For instance, within the case of milk, each the worth of a half-liter bottle on the counter and the price of 1 liter are indicated for understanding. The group proposed to the Ministry of Business and Commerce to make such double worth tags necessary. The Customers Union despatched the initiative to the division on September 3. Izvestia received acquainted with the doc.

Photograph: RIA Novosti / Vladimir Astapkovich

It’s proposed so as to add a clause on double worth tags to the draft of latest guidelines for retail commerce: the ministry has already drawn up a doc, it’s present process public hearings. Now retailers can select themselves whether or not to point the price of a unit of products or a unit of weight.

Assist “Izvestia” The Ministry of Business and Commerce is growing a doc on the principles of retail commerce inside the framework of the “regulatory guillotine”. In accordance with its ideas, already from January 1, 2021, a number of the present regulatory authorized acts will lose pressure, new, extra fashionable ones will come to switch them. They’re now being fashioned by the division. Within the new guidelines, it’s proposed, for instance, to take away from the vendor the duty to have a ebook of complaints and critiques, since this mechanism is outdated. Patrons can write their critiques to on-line sellers. As well as, based on the draft new guidelines, it will likely be prohibited to {photograph} books in shops earlier than buying them.

In a letter from the Union of Customers to the Ministry of Business and Commerce, it’s stated that a double price ticket will assist shoppers examine the price of meals, drinks, family chemical substances, perfumes, cosmetics and different competing merchandise. Now this isn’t at all times attainable. Packages have totally different weights or volumes, and it’s not at all times straightforward to seek out out which is definitely cheaper.

Additionally, the brand new measure will deprive producers of an incentive to steadily cut back the load or quantity of packages with out decreasing the worth, the President of the Union of Customers of Russia Pyotr Shelishch is bound. Instances are broadly recognized when, for instance, 9 eggs are packed in a typical field for a dozen, and 950 ml of milk is poured right into a 1 liter bottle. Patrons started to name these packages “difficult”.

“The price of items on the shelf is usually preserved attributable to a lower in its amount within the bundle, and a brand new price ticket would assist the patron instantly see an try to mislead him,” Pyotr Shelishch informed Izvestia. “Plus, it will deter producers and sellers from this type of worth will increase.

Photograph: Depositphotos

There are already retailers in Russia who use a worth checklist with two costs, the Customers Union stated. For instance, Auchan has been issuing worth tags on this means for greater than eight years, the corporate’s press service stated. The consultant of the retailer defined that this makes it simpler for the consumer to navigate and select essentially the most appropriate product for the worth.

X5 retail group, Metro money & carry, Okay, Lenta didn’t reply to Izvestia’s inquiries on the time of publication.

Upon nearer examination

As Viktor Yevtukhov, deputy head of the Ministry of Business and Commerce, defined to Izvestia, now the draft guidelines stipulate that the vendor should point out on the worth tag the price of the products by weight or per unit of products. The ministry considers a extra detailed strategy inappropriate, he stated. If such info is actually in demand by shoppers, retailers will finally make such worth tags themselves.

– The initiative can result in overloading worth tags with pointless info, – stated Viktor Evtukhov. – There are dangers that sellers will use abbreviations or change the font to save lots of house.

Interdepartmental settlement on the draft retail guidelines has not but been accomplished. In an interview with Izvestia, Pyotr Shelishch clarified that the proposal will even be introduced to the enterprise group as a part of the dialogue of the doc.

Photograph: Depositphotos

Nikolai Vlasenko, a spokesman for the Affiliation of Retail Corporations (AKORT), reminded Izvestia that enormous retail chains point out the unit worth for items in particular person packaging. And for merchandise by weight (for instance, greens) – the worth per 1 kg.

The press service of the Affiliation of Web Commerce Corporations (AKIT) informed Izvestia that There are various worth comparability companies on the Net, and a few on-line shops additionally use double worth tags.

“In our opinion, it’s essential to retain the flexibility to independently determine in what technique to convey details about the price of merchandise to the customer, together with utilizing a higher quantity of data as a aggressive benefit,” stated the consultant of the affiliation.

On the time of publication, the press service of the Ministry of Financial Improvement didn’t reply to Izvestia’s inquiry.