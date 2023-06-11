The children of the murderer reveal the motive that prompted him to kill their spouses: shooting in front of the children

It was validated by the judge the arrest of Raffaele Caiazzo, the 44-year-old arrested for the double murder committed Thursday in Sant’Antimo (Naples) of 29-year-old Luigi Cammisa and 24-year-old Maria Brigida Pesacane, spouses of his two children Anna and Alfredo and parents of his four grandchildren. Pre-trial detention has been ordered against the man. Caiazzo had turned himself in to the carabinieri a few hours after the double crime, and had been detained by the Prosecutor of North Naples (deputy for Alberto Della Valle and prosecutor Maria Antonietta Troncone).

During the hearing Caiazzo confirmed what was admitted during the first interrogation carried out on Thursday afternoon in the carabinieri barracks of Giugliano in Campania, namely that he had shot and killed Cammisa in Piazza Sant’Antonio, but without having premeditated the murder, and that he did not remember anything instead of the murder of the daughter-in-law, which according to the Caiazzo prosecutor’s office allegedly killed at home while Caiazzo’s 2 and 4-year-old children, grandchildren, were present.

On Repubblica there are many details on the dramatic story. “It was he who had fallen head over heels for his daughter-in-law, not his son-in-law. He accused them of having an affair to hide his jealousy and he killed them both, «in a lucid and ruthless way, blinded by an absurd conviction», writes the judge of North Naples”.

Always on Repubblica the terrible stories of a destroyed family. “Anna, daughter of Caiazzo and wife of Cammisa, thus reconstructs the last months: «In the family we are convinced that my father had lost his head for Bridget, absolutely not reciprocated by her, and that this situation was at the origin of his mania of jealousy towards the girl». He then adds: “I am convinced that the killing of my husband is an extreme act of jealousy of my father, who then went to my sister-in-law’s house, killing her too, because he was convinced that, going to prison, he would no longer be allowed to see her, nor to be near her”.

“The twin brother Alfonso, Brigida’s husband, provides further details: «My father fell in love with my partner. He claims that she had an affair with my sister’s husband, Luigi Cammisa». And this «although my sister and I had said that his were only fantasies, so much so that they both got to quarrel with him and no longer wanted to have anything to do with our father»”.

