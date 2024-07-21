At least two men were victims of a armed attack in the municipality of Incarnation of Diaz, Jalisco.

Authorities of the Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office (FAITH) reported on the double homicide reported this Saturday around 5:00 p.m.

According to preliminary information, they were reported gunshots on Morelos Norte Street, in the San Antonio neighborhood of the San Sebastián district.

Municipal police arrived at the scene, where they confirmed the presence of two men, of unknown ages, already without vital signs.

“They confirmed the location of Two men with apparent gunshot wounds so they immediately requested the support of paramedics, who confirmed that they were no longer alive,” the prosecutor’s office said.

No one was arrested after the incident, as the whereabouts of the attacker(s) are unknown.

It should be noted that in Incarnation of Diaz, Jalisco It is a recurring point of homicides and clashes between cartels. The last massacre was located on July 12 of this year, where two men and a teenager were killed.