After the massacre, he would have filmed the victims with his mobile phone, immediately sending the video to some contacts. This would be the gruesome gesture of the 45-year-old man of Albanian origins, Taulant Malaj, who in the night would have stabbed first a 51-year-old man, then his own 16-year-old daughter who would have stood in front of the mother and wife of the alleged killer. She was injured but not seriously. The 45-year-old was stopped by the police. At the base of the crazy gesture there would be jealousy. The first crime was committed in the doorway of the building where the family lives. The 51-year-old was a roommate.

Read also

Then Malaj entered his home probably with the intention of eliminating his wife as well, but his 16-year-old daughter intervened to defend the woman. The video has already started circulating in some chats on social networks. In this regard, the mayor of Torremaggiore Emilio Di Pumpo on Facebook, after underlining that the town “mourns for two young lives taken away in a terrible tragedy that cannot leave us indifferent,” appeals to everyone’s sense of responsibility” asks “the maximum respect for the families involved. I invite anyone who has received inappropriate videos and / or images – he writes – to immediately block this tam tam of messages containing the above. I invite everyone to silence, respect and prayer for the souls of our fellow citizens who have passed away. My personal and heartfelt condolences in this moment of great pain for the whole city of Torremaggiore”.