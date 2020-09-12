The long-awaited boxing present “Combat Membership REN TV” came about in Khimki. In whole, the viewers noticed eight fights, in the primary of which Sergey Kharitonov and Danny Williams met within the ring. The struggle by the foundations of boxing with the participation of the well-known MMA fighter {and professional} heavyweight champion, at one time defeating Mike Tyson, induced a severe viewers rush. It was akin to the struggle of final 12 months, when one other well-known consultant of combined martial arts Alexander Emelianenko and the grasp of energy excessive Mikhail Koklyaev entered the ring. The struggle between Kharitonov and Williams was designed for six rounds, however each athletes stated they intend to complete it forward of schedule. So ultimately it occurred – already within the second spherical, the Russian defeated the Briton by technical knockout. However the co-main struggle of the night between our boxer Fyodor Chudinov and Briton Umar Sadik turned out to be very cussed.

Till the final spherical

On this battle, Sadik may win the eleventh profession victory or undergo a second defeat. Earlier than the struggle Fedor had a file of 22-2. I have to say that Chudinov didn’t beat the Briton on factors. Generally, he confirmed a reasonably common stage for himself, began considerably poorly. The turning level got here nearer to the tip, and every part was determined within the twelfth spherical, when the referee stopped beating Sadik within the nook of the ring.

It was essential to urgently name a physician. Umar managed to depart the ring on his personal ft, however an hour later he felt dangerous – throughout the doping management. Consequently, the Briton was hospitalized, and Sadik was identified with a concussion. Chudinov managed to maintain the WBA Gold belt, which Fedor has owned since July 2019. Then he knocked out Ezikel Osvaldo Maderna from Argentina within the tenth spherical, and now the Russian has 23 victories in his skilled profession.

From left to proper: Fyodor Chudinov (Russia) and Umar Sadik (Nice Britain) struggle for the WBA Gold middleweight title in Khimki Photograph: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

– No fatigue. After all, Sadik harm my face slightly, however I do not really feel a lot ache, ”Chudinov stated in an interview with Izvestia. – Did the opponent shock me? Sure, by the truth that he began butting his head. He’s tall, nearly a head and a half taller than me, however in the meanwhile after I hit, his head was at this stage (factors to his chest), so it was tough for me to hit him. From a distance – hit. He didn’t anticipate strikes from a distance. He thought that I might be minimize in shut fight.

The well-known Russian boxer Nikolai Valuev, who was commenting on the boxing night in Khimki, admitted that the struggle was spectacular.

– The struggle between Chudinov and Sadik was very aggressive. The scales in the midst of the struggle greater than as soon as bent in a single path or the opposite, – stated Nikolai Valuev. – Till the final spherical, we weren’t positive of anybody’s victory. Nonetheless, the techniques that Fyodor Chudinov talked about has borne fruit. We had hoped that within the final two championship rounds he would improve his benefit at shut vary, which he did.

Fast decoupling

Sergei Kharitonov, though he by no means competed in skilled boxing, was thought-about the favourite of the struggle with Williams. In 2004, Danny knocked out Mike Tyson, fought with Vitali Klitschko for the title (misplaced), however now he’s 47 years outdated. On the eve of the struggle, he admitted that he’s in the very best form for 10 years.

The struggle was even simpler for Sergei than the observers anticipated. Within the first spherical, he knocked Williams down, and within the second he felt so assured that he started to maintain his palms down. In MMA, Kharitonov by no means fought like that. In some unspecified time in the future, the Briton exploded in a somewhat harmful collection, however the Russian fighter held again his onslaught, after which went on the assault once more. After a number of hits, Williams swam and the referee stopped the struggle.

– I noticed that he was swimming – one, second, third. I may have completed him off earlier, however I needed to offer the viewers a struggle. In keeping with techniques, they deliberate to complete within the fifth or sixth spherical, I needed a shiny knockout. However it turned out the way it occurred – stated Kharitonov after the struggle on the air of the REN TV channel.

Nikolai Valuev admitted that he anticipated extra from the aged Briton.

From left to proper: Sergey Kharitonov (Russia) and Danny Williams (Nice Britain) on the undercard of the struggle for the WBA Gold Middleweight Championship between Fedor Chudinov (Russia) and Umar Sadik (Nice Britain) in Khimki Photograph: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

– As for the Kharitonov struggle, it was clear that Williams was coming simply to earn money. , – stated the previous world heavyweight champion. – However, I anticipated extra from Danny, however I had no doubts about Sergey’s victory. He has already made it clear that he’ll proceed his boxing profession. Which means we are going to nonetheless see Kharitonov’s fights in response to the boxing guidelines.

For Sergey Kharitonov, that is the second belt of REN TV. He took the primary in February 2020 when he defeated Fernando Rodriguez. Then they fought in response to the WTKF guidelines (stance and minimal struggle), and the previous paratrooper dropped the Brazilian at first of the second spherical. In keeping with promoter Vladimir Khryunov, Sergei’s subsequent rival could possibly be one other British boxer – David Haye, former WBA heavyweight champion and winner Nikolai Valuev.

– It appears to me that David Haye is simply too quick an opponent for Kharitonov, let’s have a look at, – Nikolai Valuev concluded.

Kharitonov himself can be inquisitive about a struggle with Hayem. The Briton is 39 years outdated, the final time he entered the ring in Might 2018, dropping to his compatriot Tony Bellew within the fifth spherical. Nevertheless, he’s nonetheless thought-about a high boxer.

– It could be cool to have a struggle with Haye. This identify. I’m prepared for testing, – stated the Russian athlete. – I am hungry within the cage, within the ring. Able to struggle as usually as attainable. How a lot will I want to arrange for a attainable struggle with David? At the least six months.