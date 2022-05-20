The following plot spans three distinct eras. Its origins date back to 17th century Italy, it reaches the present day with drones flying over vineyards and points to a future in which the evolution of a wine could make it the precursor of a new style in the very traditional Tuscany. The setting is a castle built in the year 1000, in Maremma, south of Siena. The protagonists are representatives of several generations of the Biondi Santi family, whose history is intertwined with the fame of the great wines of the region, including the famous Brunello di Montalcino. The plot itself revolves around the creation of a jewel: the Sassoalloro Oro, a red whose name intentionally repeats the word oro, gold in Italian. In wine contests, double gold is the highest possible prize. Because this label was born destined to make history. Before introducing it, it is worth going back in time to better understand its DNA.

It was in the 1800s that Ferruccio Biondi Santi planted his first vineyard in Montalcino, with a clone of the native Sangiovese grape, Sangiovese Grosso. One of the greatest success stories of Italian viticulture was born there, Brunello di Montalcino, appreciated all over the world. Centuries later, the family’s history would gain new impetus from the visionary spirit of one of its descendants, Jacopo Biondi Santi. Determined to modernize the style of wine that his ancestors consecrated, he decided to invest in the purchase of Castello di Montepò to start a new saga there with the same clone of Sangiovese Grosso, by that time already registered with the initials of his surname, the BBS 11. Based on studies in collaboration with the University of Siena, it also introduced varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot to produce Super Tuscans (a name created to distinguish Tuscany labels made from non-native grapes, such as French varieties).

The success was so great that it made it possible to sell the property where Brunello di Montalcino was produced and thus invest more resources in the 50 hectares of vineyards at Castello di Montepò. In a bold decision, Jacopo and his son Tancredi (who was recently in Brazil) obtained a special license to treat the vines with the use of drones, something unprecedented in Europe. “This allowed us to map the photosynthetic activity of the plants and make the necessary interventions much more efficiently, which translates into the high quality of the harvested grapes,” said Rodrigo Mainardi, from importer Mistral, which sells Sassoalloro Oro 2019 exclusively (R $939.10, 750 ml).

Made with grapes from a special portion of the vineyard, where the oldest vines are located, it is the first wine of the Biondi Santi 2030 project, which foresees intensive use of technology in the field, but not in the canteen. “The winemaking is kept secret,” Mainardi said. With great acidity, the wine has the depth of older vintages, with the color of a young drink. A meeting of eras, which unites tradition and modernity to redefine the future of Italian wine.