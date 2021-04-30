The Spanish Albert Ramos beat Frenchman Corentin Moutet in two sets this Friday, 6-4 and 6-3, and went on to the semifinals of the Estoril Open. Albert Ramos, 33, is 46th in the ATP ranking, while Corentin Moutet, 22, is 73rd.

Ramos will fight in the semifinals with fellow Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich (48th). The day also defined the other semifinal match, which will be between Croatian Marin Cilic (42nd ATP) and Briton Cameron Norrie. Norrie (50th) defeated Chilean Christian Garín 3-6, 7-5 and 6-3. The match between Cilic and South African Kevin Anderson ended with the Croatian’s pass after Anderson’s withdrawal in the second set due to a left adductor injury.

Greek Stefanos Tsitipás, 5th in the ATP Rankings, was the last winner of the Estoril Open -which was held in 2019– when he beat Argentine Pablo Cuevas in the final. In 2020 the tournament was not played due to the pandemic.

Davidovich, meanwhile, knocked down another Frenchman, Ugo Humbert, in two sets (6-4, 6-4). Davidovich is 21 years old and holds 48th place in the ATP rankings while Humbert, 22 years old, is thirty-first in the same classification.