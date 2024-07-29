The streak of successes continues for Aprilia Tuareg Racing, which achieved a double win on its debut in the historic Baja Aragón with Jacopo Cerutti and Francesco Montanari. Aprilia Tuareg Racing won the FIM Bajas Trophy of Aragón in the class dedicated to multi-cylinder motorcycles over 600cc and ranked first overall in the motorcycles over 450cc.

Jacopo Cerutti was a protagonist from the first day, winning both the prologue on Friday and the stages on Saturday and Sunday, despite a fall without consequences on the second day. Exceptional results, in his first participation in this rally raid, which allow him to close as the winner in the class dedicated to multi-cylinder motorcycles and eleventh in the general classification.

Francesco Montanari, at his first experience at the Baja Aragón, also put in an excellent performance, completing the double in the multi-cylinder class and finishing eighteenth in the general classification.

Francesco Montanari, Aprilia Tuareg Racing Photo by: Aprilia Racing

With this double and the previous successes at the Hellas Rally Raid and in the Italian Motorally, the great versatility of the Aprilia Tuareg 660 is confirmed once again, proving to be competitive and high-performance on all types of terrain.

“It was a great race, I enjoyed it. The rally was very physical despite being short and also complicated because both on Saturday and Sunday the cars passed before us and the terrain became really difficult. I am very satisfied and happy with the performance of the bike”, said Jacopo Cerutti.

“It went very well, I’m happy with the race and the pace. We did a great job and a good test in view of the next events. In the next few months we will try to work to improve even more”, added Francesco Montanari.