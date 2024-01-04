Double Fine published a post on X | a few hours ago Twitter where she claims to have “interesting things” are in store for players as well as plans to celebrate the studio's 25th anniversary. This message arrived just a few hours after rumors began circulating online about a alleged new Xbox showcase where the studio's new game will be presented.
“It's a new year. I've been attending meetings, I've had a Covid shot, I'm drinking tons of water. And Double Fine? He's making games!” the post reads.
“There are exciting things in store that we will share when we are ready. Between this and ours plans for the 25th anniversarythere will be a lot of fun to come.”
Curious timing
As previously mentioned, it's interesting to note that Double Fine's post came just hours after insider eXtas1s shared rumors regarding an alleged new Xbox Developer_Direct scheduled for January, where the announcement could take place, and perhaps also the immediate publication of the new game from the studio led by Tim Schafer.
In short, a rather curious timing, which some have interpreted as a possible confirmation of the fact that something is actually cooking at Double Fine and Xbox, with news that could therefore arrive shortly. Others, more cautious, instead see the “we will share the details when we are ready” as a veiled denial of the rumors. There is also a third possibility, namely that the study's message is simply the classic post of good resolutions for the new year, without any ulterior motive.
We'll see, in any case it is plausible to expect some news on Double Fine's future plans during the course of the year, on the occasion of the celebrations of the studio's twenty-fifth anniversary.
