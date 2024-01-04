Double Fine published a post on X | a few hours ago Twitter where she claims to have “interesting things” are in store for players as well as plans to celebrate the studio's 25th anniversary. This message arrived just a few hours after rumors began circulating online about a alleged new Xbox showcase where the studio's new game will be presented.

“It's a new year. I've been attending meetings, I've had a Covid shot, I'm drinking tons of water. And Double Fine? He's making games!” the post reads.

“There are exciting things in store that we will share when we are ready. Between this and ours plans for the 25th anniversarythere will be a lot of fun to come.”