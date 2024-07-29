As is known, the development of Psychonauts 2 was quite difficult and turbulent, although the final product turned out to be a great game, one of the best ever made by Double Fine.

The new episode is called “We Wrote it all down”, and like the previous part it is really pleasant to watch, both for the quality of the construction and for the subjects involved, in this case with a reflection more focused on Psychonauts 2 and its launch on the market, with the consequences that this brought to the studio.

Double End recently released a major update to its award-winning documentary “PsychOdyssey” which adds another 90 minutes of video with insights into the work within the team, viewable for free on YouTube as well as in an interesting Blu-ray package: in this new section some vague information also emerges on the new games in development at Tim Schafer’s team which also leaves the door open to a possible Psychonauts 3.

Psychonauts 3 and Double Fine’s New Ideas

This has led to a certain burnout for various developers, who at the time would have shelved the idea of ​​developing a big project like Psychonauts 3 to focus on smaller sized games.

The team has not completely abandoned the idea of ​​focusing on the third chapter of the series in the future, but for now it is aiming for other things, especially smaller projects based on various ideas.

As reported by Tim Schafer, Double Fine’s position within Microsoft currently is that of a team that “can make the weirdest games on Game Pass, the most surprising and creative, the most unique,” effectively answering the question “What games would never be accepted by a publisher?”

Also mentioned is the new project that Tim Schafer himself is working on, which could be the most important one within the team: apparently, it is still a secret project that not even the rest of Double Fine has been informed about, since they are working in three people only.

In addition to Schafer, the others are Seth Marinello, the team’s principal designer, and Raymond Crook, the principal animator, so it’s a sort of dream team of Double Fine veterans at work. It looks like the game already has a core gameplay loop well established, as well as the core ideas on which to build it, but there’s clearly still a lot of work to be done.

The interesting thing is that what’s emerging is essentially the game that Schafer and company have wanted to make for a long time, as it seems to answer the question “is this the game you want to work on?” And considering the characters at work, it’s probably something to keep in mind for the future.