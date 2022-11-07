Salsipuedes, Moctezuma, San Luis Potosí: Double femicide and a minor injured turned out during a family argumentwhere a man killed his ex-wife’s mother and grandmother and injured another 17-year-old in the community of Salsipuedes, MoctezumaSan Luis Potosi.

The authorities of the Attorney General of the State of San Luis Potosí (FGESLP)investigate the death of 47-year-old Zulema, mother of the aggressor’s ex-wife and of 72-year-old Candida, grandmother of the ex-wife of the main suspect of the commission of the crime of femicide.

In social networks of the community was made viral that Jesus Avisahid “N.”, originally from Gonzalez BocasSan Luis Potosí, would be the man who would shot at the women and the minor, and then run away.

The facts It happened between 10:00 and 11:00 this Saturday morning. November 5 in the Salsipuedes community that belongs to the Potosí municipality of Moctezuma, from where they took Cándida and Zulema to the Villa de Arista hospital.

However, women died while receiving medical care and it was where troops from the Investigation police (PDI), to carry out the relevant inquirieswhile the bodies of the victims were transferred to the Legal Medical Service (Semele).

The FGESLP will continue the investigations to determine what could be the motive of the firearm attack towards women, in addition to capturing the person who is responsible for this crime classified as double femicide.