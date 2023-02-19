FromChristoph Gschossmann close

The US accuses Russia of crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Putin’s ambassador in Washington reacted to this.

Munich/Moscow – Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin and Russia should be held accountable for crimes against humanity in the Ukraine war: at least that was what US Vice President Kamala Harris demanded at this year’s Munich Security Conference. The first reaction to this came from Moscow.

“We regard such allegations as an unprecedented cynicism attempt to demonize Russia in a hybrid war unleashed against us,” Russian ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said, according to the state news agency TASS.

Harris said at the conference, “We’ve reviewed the evidence, we know the legal norms. The United States has officially established that Russia has committed crimes against humanity.” She accused Russian forces of “widespread and systematic attacks on civilians.” Specifically, she accused the troops of murder, torture, rape and deportation. Hundreds of thousands of people were forcibly taken to Russia, including children. “They have cruelly separated children from their families,” Harris said.

Russia’s Ambassador Antonov attacks USA after Harris advance: “How can we trust”

Russian diplomat Antonov referred to the supply of arms to the Ukrainian military. “At one point the Americans said they would only supply Ukraine with defensive weapons, but now they are supplying heavy armored vehicles, artillery and multiple rocket launchers with long-range ammunition,” he pointed out. Likewise, the West would also provide Ukraine with intelligence information.

Antonov spoke of a “monstrous act of the will of the White House” and explained directly what he meant by that: “Just like 80 years ago, tanks with crosses are attacking our country.” He is undoubtedly referring to the delivery of German Leopards -2 tanks to Ukraine through several countries including Germany. “How can we trust the West and try to come to any kind of agreement after all these declarations?” Putin’s ambassador asked. After all, Western states “said one thing but acted in the opposite direction”.

Ukraine war: Putin’s ambassador accuses Ukraine of “atrocities”.

At the same time, the diplomat claimed that the US was “simply ignoring the atrocities committed by the Zelenskyi regime.” For example, no attention is paid to the “terrible scenes of the shooting of unarmed captured Russian soldiers”. Antonov further emphasized: “Washington has forgotten the bloodthirsty burning of people in the Trade Union House in Odessa in 2014.” At that time, there were clashes between anti- and pro-Russian demonstrators in the southern Ukrainian city, with dozens of people being killed in a fire.

The US would also ignore the attacks in Donbass, which would target “kindergartens, schools, hospitals and residential buildings”. Russia has repeatedly accused the Ukrainian army of targeting civilians in areas occupied by pro-Russian mercenaries. Antonov’s final verdict was: “Washington’s double-facedness is outrageous”. (cgsc with dpa)