Blanca Romero warned from the beginning of the last program of Next Level Chef that that same night they would fire two of the candidates left in Mediaset’s kitchen. Skander, Inma and Rorro They were the three contestants who played everything in the test.

“It will be a free dish, with an hour of cooking and ingredientsas always, they will be surprise“The presenter started the test.” It was an open secret that the test went on vegetables, “he said later when the platform went down.

The contestants did the best they could, managing to baffle the jury completely when making the tasting blindly, since none was right of who each dish was.

Unfortunately, they were Skander and Inma Those who had to go for the elevator. “You have presented your best dish“Marcos Morán encouraged Skander, since he voted for him as the best.” This dish does not make sense, “said Inma.

“My sincere apologies for visualizing you on the worst dish, you have shown that you can advance here,” Rakel addressed Skander, for not hitting his proposal. “I am proud and having learned a lot“The contestant said goodbye.

InmaOn the other hand, he was also satisfied with his passage through the program: “I have come too far. I have been very joy of a brutal program, where everyone is disgustingly charming. I also take life lessonsas not prejudice. ”