Afghan police said that a civilian was killed and another wounded in two separate explosions of bombs planted on the side of a road in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, this Sunday morning, according to the Afghan TV channel “Talao News” today.

Police said that the first explosion occurred near the Directorate of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock in the first district of Jalalabad, during which one of the municipality workers was killed.

The second explosion occurred in the “Shuki-i-Talachi” area in the first district of the city, in which a civilian was injured, according to officials.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosions.