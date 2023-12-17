Genoa – They have it arrested twice in the space of four days always for the same reason: she escaped from house arrest, where she was serving a cumulative sentence for a series of thefts that she carried out, or attempted to carry out, in Savona and its province a few years ago. The handcuffs were triggered for the first time last Tuesday in Corso Dogali in Castelletto, the last time yesterday in Via XX Settembre thanks to a policeman from the Cornigliano police station who, free from duty, was in the center for Christmas shopping.

The officer saw the 25-year-old girl in via XII Ottobre and recognized her because he had gone to the woman's apartment a couple of times to check that he respected the detention regime. Not only that, she had also learned from her colleagues that the twenty-five year old had attempted to escape a few days before her and that, after being caught by the crew of a patrol car, she had been placed under house arrest once again.

The officer, finding her in front of him, asked the twenty-five year old to follow him to a less crowded place, where they would await the arrival of the patrol that would take her to the police station for identification and arrest. Instead of following the order, she yanked him and punched him. Then fleeing towards Piazza De Ferrari. The policeman followed her for a few hundred meters, reaching her in Via XX Settembre. When he ordered her to stop someone thought it was a fight between boyfriends and was calling the police, but the man reassured everyone by qualifying himself. After a few moments the police car arrived and stopped the escapee. You are now in the security room of the police station: this morning you will be tried directly.

To aggravate the girl's position, the recent escape attempt, again intercepted by the police in Corso Dogali. The police stopped the car of the woman's boyfriend after noticing that there was a passenger in the car who was trying to hide between her seats. Having blocked the vehicle, they identified the couple, discovering the escape. Both were put in handcuffs (the judge confirmed house arrest the following day), with the addition of the complaint for failure to comply with the ban on him returning to the Municipality of Genoa. In the trunk there were several bags with spare clothes.