They measure in the present, thinking of two futures. A new electoral poll accessed Clarion this week has a peculiarity: not only did it inquire for the next legislative 2021, but also asked about the presidential 2023. With a common conclusion: both scenarios, today, are still dominated by the Front of All Y Together for Change. The rift continues.

The study that reveals these data is from Real Time Data (RTD), a consulting firm created in 2019 that does daily update surveys and has clients in the country and abroad. It is directed by the political scientist Nicolas Solari. His last poll was presented days ago, with 900 cases surveyed nationwide between March 1-8.

The 54-page report begins with a summary of the main results. It is a pan of the central data of conjuncture political, economic and health.

– “The March measurement registered a drop of one point in the index that measures support for the national government. In this way, the government of Alberto Fernandez is maintained for the second consecutive month below 40 points support”.

– “The warm descent does not express the magnitude of the scandal around the privileges denounced in the application of Sputnik V, which could have a more pronounced impact on the delicate internal balance of the governmental coalition. “

The cold greeting between Mauricio Macri and Cristina Kirchner in Congress, on December 10, 2019. Observe Alberto Fernández and Sergio Massa.

– “The removal of Ginés González García aroused broad support among government officials and opponentsAlthough the latter are demanding more replacements in the health area, while those who sympathize with the government believe that this is not the time to make changes. “

– “After the scandal, six out of ten Argentines believe that in the country there is an extended vaccination network that benefits the powerful. The same proportion of people believe that the President could not be oblivious to the existence of immunization privileges. “

– “The beginning of the general population vaccination operations coincides with a strong increased confidence in Sputnik V in particular (which appears for the first time as the most reliable in the country) and the rest of the vaccines in general “.

– “Along these lines, the perception that the problem of coronavirus is being solved. In March, a third of those polled expressed their opinion in this way, the highest value in the series and almost double that of 30 days ago. “

– “As it is, the Covid continues to lose ground in the problem ranking of the country, that today heads corruption with 30 points. Among the problems that directly affect Argentines, inflation grew, reaching 39%. “

– “In the ranking of top rated leaders, the President is in fifth place, behind four potential opposition candidates: Horacio Rodríguez Larreta (which this month fell 8 points), Patricia bullrich, Maria Eugenia Vidal Y Facundo Manes“.

Thermometer 2021

The electoral chapter begins with a question about the HE PASSED, which were confirmed this Monday by the Electoral Chamber for the beginning of August (a law is needed to suspend them). The majority response was against this decision.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some people believe that the primary elections this year should be suspended. What do you think about it?” RTD. A 35% answered that “should be definitively eliminated” and a 26%, “suspend only once”. On the other side, 33% said that “they should be done as usual.” Completed 6% who “have no opinion”.

National Survey of Real Time Data. Electoral trends for legislative 2021.

Then the binary question did come before the elections: “If today there were elections for deputies and senators, would you vote for the government candidates Alberto Fernández or one of the opposition candidates? “. The ruling party had 37% and his rivals joined the 49%, with 14% of “ns / nc”.

Although it appears below, it is a very good number for him Front of All, taking into account the economic and health context. Also, because midterm elections are usually won with about 40 points, from which it would not be that far according to data from RTD; even if this implies a decrease compared to 2019.

When you see the evolution, the ruling party is between its peak of 41 points in November 2020 and the floor of 35 in January and February 2021. While the opposition reached 52% in January 2021 and had fallen to 47% in November 2020.

In discrimination by residence areaThe Frente de Todos fares better in the GBA (47%) and the opposition in the Capital (62%).

National Survey of Real Time Data. Electoral trends for legislative 2021.

Then, also thinking about the next elections, the consulting firm shows the electoral “floors” and “ceilings” of the main spaces:

– Front of All: 29% “sure will vote for it” and 12% “could vote for it” (41 in total), against 6% of “I don’t think I will vote for it” and 47% “sure won’t vote for it” (53 in total).

– Together for Change: 24% “sure will vote for it” and 18% “could vote for it” (42 in total), against 8% of “I don’t think I will vote for it” and 43% “sure won’t vote for it” (51 in total).

In conclusion, Kirchnerism has a harder and more assured core, but also a greater rejection.

Thermometer 2023

By the end of the report, the survey gets straight into the race for 2023. “Who would you like to be the next president of Argentina?”, question. The answer should be spontaneous, without a name guide. Appear 13 leaders and they are ordered like this (they complete the “ns / nc”:

1) Horacio Rodríguez Larreta: 13%.

two) Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner: 12%.

4) Axel Kicillof: 8%.

5) Mauricio Macri: 6%.

6) Maria Eugenia Vidal: 5%.

7) Roberto Lavagna Y Patricia bullrich: 4%.

9) Martin Lousteau: 3%.

10) Sergio Massa, Facundo Manes, Juan José Gómez Centurion Y Jose Luis Espert: two%.

National Survey of Real Time Data. Electoral trends for the presidential elections 2023.

And finally, a cut between voters of the Frente de Todos and Juntos por el Cambio: in the first case, the presidential “internal” would remain with 27% for Fernández, 24% Cristina and 17% Kicillof. Larreta (27%) is more clearly cut off in the main opposition alliance, compared to Macri (15%) and Vidal (10%).

